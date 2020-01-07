DeskTrading's XDesk SMA Trading Platform to Revolutionise the Retail Trading Industry

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA technology experts DeskTrading have announced the upcoming launch of the innovative new XDesk trading platform based on Separately Managed Accounts technology. The platform is intended to enable single managers to simultaneously manage multiple trading desks for better deal flow and an overall improvement in the efficiency of investment management. It is anticipated that the introduction of a long-awaited FX-based SMA trading platform will revolutionise the existing retail Forex industry and provide more options for investors and traders to access the market.

XDesk Platform

The revolutionary XDesk platform features powerful trading and analytics tools, along with a multitude of trading indicators, to assist portfolio managers in the effective and efficient management of client investments. Built upon the concept of Separately Managed Accounts, the trading platform is designed to provide managers with efficient trading abilities while also enabling investors and traders to enjoy greater control over how their portfolios are managed. While primarily Forex-focused, the XDesk platform will also allow managers to trade indices and cryptocurrencies.

"Over the last few years our analysts have discovered a renewed interest in Separately Managed Accounts, and reports suggest that demand for SMAs is growing at an almost unprecedented rate," says Steve Wong, Head of Trading at DeskTrading. "With more and more investors showing signs of shying away from mutual funds and instead looking into alternatives which offer greater transparency and allow for increased levels of customisation, developing the XDesk SMA trading platform for the retail Forex industry really did seem like the natural next step for us."

With SMAs proving to be more compatible with modern investment and trading preferences, DeskTrading analysts predict that the SMA industry will double within the next three years, suggesting a bright future for Separately Managed Accounts as a viable alternative solution.

DeskTrading has been working on the development of the XDesk SMA trading platform for the past two years, and has invested two million Euros in overall development and infrastructure design. The new platform will initially enjoy a limited launch in pilot mode to selected accounts this January, while the official launch will take place on February 1st when DeskTrading will switch to the XDesk platform from its previous MetaTrader 4 solution, offering Forex trading from any device or operating system.

