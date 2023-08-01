Desmoid Tumors Market Report, 2023: Key Players in the Field - Ayala Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desmoid Tumors - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the Desmoid Tumors pipeline landscape, covering 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs.

Overview of Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid tumors are abnormal growths that arise from connective tissue, usually appearing as infiltrative, firm overgrowths of fibrous tissue. They are locally aggressive and can occur in any part of the body, most often in the abdomen, arms, and legs. While not considered cancerous, desmoid tumors can aggressively invade surrounding tissue and can be difficult to remove surgically. They frequently occur in people with familial adenomatous polyposis, an inherited form of colon cancer.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Symptoms of desmoid tumors include mass or swelling, pain, loss of function in the affected area, pain and bowel obstruction (if in the abdomen). Diagnosis involves a physical examination and specialized tests, including imaging tests like CT and MRI, and a biopsy for definitive confirmation.

Treatment

Treatment options for desmoid tumors depend on their growth rate. Slow-growing tumors may not require immediate treatment, while rapidly growing ones may be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryoablation, or combinatorial therapy. Anti-inflammatory drugs and chemotherapy agents like Doxorubicin, Dacarabazine, and Carboplatin are used to inhibit growth, and kinase inhibitors like Gleevec and Sorafenib are also used in treatment.

Key Highlights of the Report

Comprehensive Insights: The report covers 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Desmoid Tumors pipeline landscape, providing detailed drug profiles and therapeutic assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Desmoid Emerging Drugs: The report includes detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical, and discovery. It highlights clinical trial details, pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Market Trends: The report analyzes the current treatment scenario and emerging therapies, focusing on novel approaches to treat or improve Desmoid Tumors.

Key Players: Key companies developing Desmoid Tumors drugs are listed, including Ayala Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and more.

Key Products in the Pipeline

Two key pipeline drugs highlighted in the report are:

Nirogacestat : An oral, selective, small molecule, gamma secretase inhibitor developed by SpringWorks Therapeutics. It is currently in NDA phase for patients with desmoid tumors, with Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for this indication. Tegavivint : A potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear ? -catenin developed by Iterion Therapeutics. It is currently in Phase IIa clinical trial in progressive desmoid tumors after establishing safety and initial clinical efficacy in Phase I study.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i9yi6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets