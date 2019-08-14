Despegar, Latin America's top online travel agency, signs multi-year agreement extension with Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced its renewed agreement with Despegar (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel agency (OTA) in Latin America. The multi-year contract extension ensures Despegar's continued access to Sabre's market-leading global distribution system (GDS), propelling the OTA's service to an estimated 140 million unique visitors.

Despegar has a strong track record in Latin America, with a marketplace in 20 markets, representing 95% of the region's population. Through the Sabre agreement, it will strengthen its position as a "one-stop shop" to these consumers. Using Sabre's advanced and innovative air shopping technology, Despegar will offer its travelers access to content from hundreds of airlines worldwide, including a growing range of ancillaries and branded fares, to enable them to build the best unique traveler experience.

"It is a privilege to extend this relationship with Despegar," said Constantine Hallax, vice president, Sabre Travel Network. "Throughout our partnership, our goal has been to empower them to remain on the leading edge of the online travel industry to best serve their customers. This aligns strongly with our mission to create omni-channel solutions that our partners can easily integrate and gain efficiencies through Sabre's robust analytics and retailing solutions."

Despegar's complete Sabre portfolio will include powerful data-driven business intelligence solutions, mobile services, informational services and notification services for improved customer shopping experiences. The OTA will also profit from the speed of results the Sabre GDS delivers across the distribution system's vast breadth of content.

"We have never wavered on renewing our relationship with Sabre," said Gonzalo Estebarena, CCO of Despegar. "As a market leader with a global outlook, regional expertise and knowledge, and deep customer engagement, Sabre understands the complexities that are inherent in our business yet they reliably deliver technologies that are easy for us to adopt and easy for our customers to value. While we know our customers' needs and preferences will constantly change, we have the assurance that Sabre is a steady partner that will help us navigate them all."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Despegar

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With 20 years in the market, operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development, Despegar offers a tailor-made experience for more than 18 million customers.

