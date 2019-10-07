Desperate For A Do-Over? New "Take Two" Campaign By Excedrin® Offers Migraine Sufferers A Second Chance To Re-Live Milestone Moments Marred By Migraines

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly nine out of 10 migraine sufferers say they've missed important life events and special moments with friends and family due to a migraine, making fear of missing out an everyday reality for the more than 39 million migraine sufferers in the United States1. Not surprising, 91 percent say they would relish a second chance at their missed moment, according to a recent survey by Excedrin®.

Excedrin Take Two, a nationwide contest sponsored by Excedrin Migraine, invites migraine sufferers, who have been diagnosed with migraines by a healthcare provider, to share their personal story of a moment missed or impacted by a migraine for a second chance to re-live the moment migraine-free. Five winners – 2 grand prize and 3 runner ups – will be awarded a "Take Two" of their missed moment courtesy of the brand. The contest will be open from October 7, 2019 through October 18, 2019 and migraine sufferers can go to http://www.excedrin.com/ExcedrinTakeTwo to share their stories.

"It is important to recognize that migraines aren't just physically painful; they prevent people from engaging in daily activities, taking an emotional toll as well," says Dr. Elizabeth Seng, an Excedrin head pain expert and clinical psychologist. "Migraine pain and neurological symptoms force sufferers to forgo life moments big and small, intensifying the physical symptoms of the migraine attack with feelings of disappointment, frustration, and even guilt," she notes. "Many people with migraines have expressed to me they have missed highly anticipated events with family and friends due to a migraine attack, and would certainly appreciate a second chance at their missed moments."

"As a leader in head pain, it's our ongoing mission to deliver relief, understanding and empathy for migraine sufferers," said Sonal Modi, Brand Manager, Excedrin. "We know the impact migraines have on sufferers' day to day lives and missing important moments or events can be frustrating. With the launch of Excedrin Take Two, we're glad to help a few migraine sufferers get a second chance at a special missed moment."

For more information about migraines, Excedrin products and to enter the Excedrin Take Two contest, please visit http://www.excedrin.com/ExcedrinTakeTwo. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

About Excedrin Migraine

Excedrin is the first non-prescription medicine approved by the FDA to treat all the symptoms of a migraine including, pain, nausea and sensitivity to light and/or sound. Excedrin Migraine is the #1 Neurologist OTC migraine treatment approved by the FDA for migraine relief.*

*Among OTC medicine for migraines. IQVIA, Inc., 2018.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including Sensodyne®, parodontax™, Poligrip®, Advil®, Centrum® and Theraflu®.

