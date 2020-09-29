Desperate Need Fuels New Products, Programs in Smoking Cessation Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,300 people die every day as a result of smoking, and more than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking. These alarming numbers aren't going unnoticed, and companies with expertise in the space are seizing the opportunity to provide solutions designed to help smokers kick the habit. One of those companies, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) (KAVL Profile), has just acquired a patent covering the creation of all synthetic nicotine smoking cessation and synthetic nicotine addiction therapy products; the company is also creating a subsidiary that will own the patent and develop all related products. The maker of Nicorette®, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) creates innovative nicotine replacement therapies and smoking cessation products, including the Nicorette® product line. Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) offers a healthy lifestyle product portfolio that includes a full range of oral nicotine products designed to help smokers kick the habit or cut down on tobacco use. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has created QuitAssist®, an online resource to help smokers who are trying to quit be more successful. And Reynolds American Inc., owned by British American Tobacco Industries (NYSE: BTI), has a Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) campaign designed to reduce the risks faced by adult tobacco smokers by providing them with accurate information tobacco and smoking.

Seven million people die every year from tobacco use; 16 million Americans live with smoking-caused disease.

Kaival Brands recently acquired a patent to create cessation products using a specialized formulation of purified synthetic nicotine that is tobacco-free.

Kaival Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KAVL, owns the patented science and develops associated products.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) editorial.

The Disturbing Numbers

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the world today. Worldwide, 7 million people die every year from tobacco use, and the number is projected to increase to 8 million if the pattern of smoking doesn't change. In addition, smoking also leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 16 million Americans have a disease caused by smoking, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and more.

And all of this can be prevented.

The need to address these disturbing statistics is urgent, and the potential benefits of doing so may include more than saving lives. According to a Global Smoking Cessation Market Analysis 2019, the smoking cessation market is projected to reach $63.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2018 to 2026.

The study defines smoking cessation as the process of discontinuing tobacco smoking and includes products such as chewing gum, inhalers, lozenges, patches, sprays and sublingual tablets and therapies such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), non-NRT therapy and e-cigarettes.

Effective and Satisfying, Yet Addiction Free

Despite the threat of death and disease, the latest numbers from the National Health Information Survey show that 34.2 million U.S. adults still smoke. Approximately 70% of current adult smokers in the country want to quit; in fact, 55% have attempted to quit in the past year. But the success rate for kicking the habit is only 7% because nicotine is a highly addictive chemical, and cigarettes are designed to deliver that molecule quickly.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, is committed to making a difference in the smoking cessation sector. The company, which has has reported $54.8 million in revenue and $6.9 million in gross profits thus far this year, recently acquired an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine. This Tobacco-Free Nicotine (TFN) does not contain any trace of tobacco; rather it is created from a natural starter that undergoes several chemical reactions until it produces the desired product.

"The science behind these patents has discovered that within the nicotine molecule, the S-isomers control the addictive properties, whereas the R-isomers control the beneficial qualities of the nicotine that a user enjoys," explained Kaival Brands CEO Niraj Patel. "The exclusivity is that the patents allows us to control the specific ratios of each isomer in the final synthetic nicotine molecule we produce for cessation products. We can now create completely unique products for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction therapy that remain effective and satisfying for the user, but are free from nicotine's addictive traits."

Creating a Tobacco-Free Future

In conjunction with the patent, Kaival Brands has announced the creation of Kaival Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, that will own the patent and develop associated products.

"Kaival Labs will own the patented science to create a pure, yet non-addictive synthetic nicotine for the development and production of smoking cessation and nicotine replacement therapy products," said Patel. "Tobacco-Free Nicotine (TFN) is a certified clean, pure, non-tobacco-derived synthetic nicotine, and a key ingredient in numerous products like nicotine patches, lozenges, gums, vape sticks, e-liquids and more."

Focused on pioneering the movement in creating a tobacco-free future, Kaival Labs is committed to using research and science to develop smoking cessation treatment options that help millions of people quit cigarettes and improve public health through the gradual eradication of nicotine addiction.

True Step-Down Products

Currently the majority of smoking cessation products or Nicotine Reduction Therapy (NRT) products are largely ineffective, simply decreasing the concentrations of nicotine until users themselves reduce their usage over time. This approach may have a lower success rate because many users struggle with their cravings and the additional withdrawal symptoms they experience when they try to phase down.

Kaival Labs' newly acquired patent allows the lab to control the levels of each isomer in a final product, thereby producing patented, true step-down products that reduce nicotine addiction levels without reducing the benefits a user is used to.

The R-S- isomeric ratio in nicotine accounts for the addictive and beneficial properties and strengths of the chemical. Kaival Labs' exclusive NRT formulation modifies the ratio of R- S- isomers, resulting in synthetic nicotine that is effective in curbing nicotine addiction and may even have potential for use on a medical level in most beneficial form.

"Billions of smokers and tobacco users worldwide are looking for an answer and a real solution to their nicotine addiction problems," said Patel. "Imagine patent-protected products, either approved pharmaceutically or made available over-the-counter, that offered a way to truly ease a user off their addictive cravings for nicotine without losing any of their accustomed benefits along the way. We are excited to develop these innovative patents and bring effective, enjoyable smoking cessation products to market, helping all nicotine users lead healthier and higher-quality lives."

In a market with a desperate need for solutions, Kaival Brands seems particularly well positioned to experience substantial growth in a space that offers huge potential.

Supporting Efforts to Quit

Given that potential, it's not surprising that other companies are jostling for product market share and offering support in smokers' efforts to quit.

With a reputation for being at the forefront of NRT, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) offers a line of Nicorette products, including the Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenge, the first and only FDA-approved coated lozenge. The line launched in the Unites States in 1984 and was the world's first nicotine replacement therapy. GSK also offers the NicoDerm CQ nicotine patch in the United States, which initially launched in 1991. In 1996, the FDA changed the status of Nicorette® Gum and NicoDerm CQ to over-the-counter medicines, allowing millions of Americans easier access to smoking cessation support.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) offers a Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio of products that includes NiQuitin and a private label proposition. Both offerings feature a diverse range of products including patches, lozenges and gums in different strengths designed to help consumers quit their smoking addiction. The company's private-label NRT products can be found across the retail marketplace in virtually all OTC retail stores as well as online.

Altria Group's (NYSE: MO) Quit Assist online resource was developed with a review board of smoking cessation experts. The program highlights the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Five Keys for Quitting information and also helps connect adult tobacco users who have decided to quit to expert quitting information from public health authorities and others. A major feature of the program includes success stories shared by former smokers who have successfully quit.

British American Tobacco Industries (NYSE: BTI) owns Reynolds American Inc., which has a Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) campaign that focuses on providing accurate information about, and instituting regulatory policies that reflect, the comparative risks between cigarettes and noncombustible tobacco products and nicotine replacement therapies. That information may encourage smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit tobacco to consider switching to tobacco products that present lower risks.

With an eye on lowering the number of deaths and disease related to smoking as well as providing effective products and solutions in the smoking cessation sector, companies with experience and resources have much to offer.

For more information about Kaival Brands, please visit Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1-(954)345-0611

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire