Despite Biden victory, Pro-Veteran group sees important gains for Veterans in 2020 elections

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Though the result of the presidential election was disappointing, there were many positive signs for veterans in the 2020 elections, according to the Coalition for American Veterans (CAV).

Big gains were made in the House of Representatives, with a number of seats flipping from Democrat to Republican. One candidate who ousted a Democrat incumbent was Nancy Ruth Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Corps of Cadets Program at The Citadel, who was victorious in North Carolina's 1st CD.

North Carolina, one of the states targeted by CAV, also saw Senator Thom Tillis re-elected by a margin of 74,483 votes. President Trump carried North Carolina by 95,633 votes.

Other notable new members of Congress include Navy Veteran Tony Gonzales (2nd CD, Texas) and Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd CD (Michigan was also a state targeted by CAV). And former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, who was one of the candidates highlighted by the pro-veteran group, was victorious in California's 25th CD.

CAV focused a great deal of attention on the key battleground state of Ohio, where President Trump prevailed by 475,669 votes. Nationwide, exit polling showed that veterans favored Trump over Biden by a 54% to 44% margin. "If it were up to veterans," a spokesman for the group said, "President Trump would be in office for another four years."

