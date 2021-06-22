Despite Covid-19 and Travel Bans, Paratore Enterprises, Inc has continued to work hard for its clients.

"Our resellers and end-users have not paused," explains Dalia Paratore, President and Founder of Paratore Enterprises, "they are keenly aware of the threats that our Military and Law Enforcement continually face. Paratore Enterprises, Inc considers it our duty to offer the best tools such as body armor, trace detection equipment, CBRN suits and bomb suits to those tasked with our protection."

With over 70 years of experience working in defense and law enforcement distribution in various capacities, Paratore Enterprises helps First Responders and our Military procure the means to do their job while being protected. Working closely with its Resellers and Distributors to make available the best products, including in the international market.

"We work with our partners abroad to ensure that they have access to narcotics and explosives detection, as well as the body armor that their end users require", said Paco Paratore, Subject Matter Expert and Client Advisor for Paratore Enterprises, Inc. "The Paratore Enterprises, Inc "Method" is well-respected in the industry and has proven sizeable results for our clients in the Manufacturing, Distributor and Defense Technology space."

The number of the FBI's domestic terrorism investigations has doubled to 2,000 since September 2020. The FBI analysis also found violent crime was up by 3% nationwide, although not as uniformly as murder was. "With these types of statistics we need to make sure that we are equipping our Federal Agencies. I was just up in Wisconsin at an FBI EOD training", said Chris Harrison, Vice President of Paratore Enterprises, "and I'll be in Dallas and Phoenix in another week meeting with local law enforcement agencies."

About Paratore Enterprises, Inc

Paratore Enterprises, Inc team has over 70 years of experience in providing strategy, products and consulting for the Defense, Tactical and PPE industry, as well as retail and commercial markets. The proven "Paratore Enterprises Method" has won it awards as a top ten Consulting company for 2021. PEI provides know-how in government contracting, vendor relations, trade show/event tactics, Dealer-of-Record implementation, Competitive/Differentiator analysis, sales leadership coaching and development. PEI enables companies to better target their audiences, improve reach, reduce churn and improve pipeline management.

