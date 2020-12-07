Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Pan-Mass Challenge Donates $50 Million Gift to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund

Unable to move forward with its traditional ride this year, PMC 2020 Reimagined was designed to encourage riders to move forward with individual activities on or off the bike, emphasizing their commitment to supporting Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund during these unprecedented times. While other peer-to-peer fundraisers struggled to convert in-person events to virtual fundraisers, PMC 2020 Reimagined was incredibly successful, generating the highest event weekend fundraising results the PMC has ever experienced – $4 million from July 31 – August 3. This year's $50 million gift includes $4 million of funding that was fast-tracked to Dana-Farber in May to kick start its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for patients and their families, as well as approximately $8 million in major gifts from donors who were inspired by the PMC community and recognize the critical need for cancer funding during the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many aspects of our daily lives this year – but cancer stops for nothing, and the PMC refuses to stop either," said PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr. "I am incredibly proud of our community's resiliency and dedication to our mission, which resulted in a very impactful $50 million gift that will support lifesaving cancer research and treatment as we continue to navigate this public health crisis."

Thanks in large part to PMC funding, Dana-Farber is one of the only cancer centers that was not forced to suspend clinical trials during the pandemic, ensuring the advancement of critical oncology research. PMC funding also helped Dana-Farber efficiently transition to telemedicine and invest heavily in patient and visitor safety protocols as COVID-19 continued.

"This year more than ever, I am extremely grateful for the unwavering commitment from the Pan-Mass Challenge and its riders, volunteers and donors," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unexpected challenges for the cancer community and this incredibly generous gift will make an unparalleled impact on our work in the fight against cancer."

More than 9,600 participated in the summer-long PMC 2020 Reimagined campaign, creatively reimagining their PMC ride while adhering to local public health recommendations and engaging with more than 13 hours of livestreamed video content. PMC 2020 Reimagined brought to life beloved aspects of a traditional PMC weekend digitally, including a special toast where hundreds of cancer patients and survivors – considered "Living Proof" of the organization's mission to help fund lifesaving cancer research and treatment – came together via video chat to celebrate life and the progress that had been made in the fight against cancer.

The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation. In addition, more than 200 corporate sponsors support the event by providing more than $7 million in essential funds, products and services each year. For more information or to make a financial contribution to a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2020 #PMCReimagined on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is ranked in the top 5 of U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Care and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org), established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $767 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 64 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

