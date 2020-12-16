Despite COVID, Delta Media Hits Record Growth in 2020, Poised for a 'Breakout' Year in 2021

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one expected real estate to experience a record-setting year in 2020, with the economic slowdown and banning of a number of real estate activities, including open houses. Yet existing-home sales jumped nearly 27% in October year-over-year, the average home price increased by almost 16%, and the annual adjusted rate home sales hit a record pace of 6.85 million.

"Because of COVID-19, real estate agents are using more tech tools in the last seven months than in the last seven years," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media.

"Because of COVID-19, real estate agents are using more tech tools in the last seven months than in the last seven years," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media, one of the most established and largest broker technology solutions providers. Its DeltaNet 6 CRM is real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform.

Minard notes Delta Media had to pivot throughout 2020 to respond to the impact of COVID on real estate brokerages and agents. "After investing more than 40,000 development hours and over $30 million in hardware and software, we launched DeltaNET 6 at the onset of the pandemic in March, Minard explained. "It sounds like terrible timing, but in hindsight, this rollout positioned us for one of our best years ever."

Delta Media reports its real estate brokerage sales are up 53% year-over-year, with its primary customer base of real estate agents growing 30%. Delta Media now serves brokerages in 46 states across the country.

Instantly pivoting to meet unexpected technology needs and providing more comprehensive business and marketing support for real estate brokerages, Delta Media rapidly deployed new support for virtual open houses. The company also offered dozens of COVID-related articles and free webinars to advise and teach tens of thousands of agents – now working solely from home – how to use digital tools to continue to serve existing clients and prepare for a rebound in real estate.

"As one of Delta Media's first customers, we know their dedication to service and to staying on the cutting edge," said John De Souza, President of Northern Indiana's Cressy & Everett Real Estate. "Delta has been a true partner in creating new services, tools, and processes which make our agents more productive," he added, noting Delta Media tech drives 90,000 monthly visitors to its site.

As the impact of COVID on America continued to grow, in early and mid-2020, many real estate brokerages often found their current vendor tech support stagnated. Delta Media did the opposite, expanding system improvements while adding to its development and customer support teams. Support hours are from 8:00 to 6:00 EST, and all calls are routed to tech support representatives and answered immediately.

Ken Carter, President & CEO of Watson Realty, the largest firm in the Bakersfield California region noticed. Watson had lost ground with their previous technology partner, especially in the area of a digital marketing solution. In converting to Delta Media to provide a new media platform, agent satisfaction increased dramatically, and consumer response rates nearly doubled. Carter said he was both "pleased" and "surprised" by Delta Media's actions.

"Pleased that Delta stayed with us through the expected learning curves involved in onboarding a new technology platform and as patient as they were productive," explained Carter. "We made the relatively painless migration with their consistent support and generous counsel. Every question was met with a solution and the follow-through that brought our wants and needs into reality."

"Surprised in all that we had been missing in our digital space for so long, and the relative ease of stepping through each solution offered, and the impact it began having on our SEO and our social and consumer marketing efforts," he added.

Minard says Delta's record growth is attributable to providing brokerages "with their biggest bang for the buck." He notes brokerages face tight margins even though many also are having a record year. "At Delta in 2020, we revamped our AVM (Automated Valuation Model) platform, added new features for builders, commercial real estate, and teams, and updated and expanded our digital and print marketing offerings with the launch of Creative Studio. Customers received all of these major enhancements at no cost – all added on for free," he explained.

"And we put our money where our mouth is by giving brokerages and agents free trials with no contracts," Minard added. "We offer one platform that delivers, at the best price, nearly everything a brokerage needs to help their agents marketing themselves and their listings."

Poised for a "breakout" in 2021

Next year – 2021 – "is poised to be a breakout year for Delta Media," Minard said. Early in the year, his company expects to announce the addition of breakthrough technology that will make its DeltaNET 6 CRM "the most robust digital marketing platform at the best price-point in the marketplace."

Other improvements are coming online throughout next year, Minard notes, explaining, "Everything new we add maintains Delta's mission: Helping provide agents with the best advice, tech tools and resources available."

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate's top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Victor Lund (805) 709-6696

[email protected]

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

Related Images

michael-minard-ceo-and-owner-delta.jpg

Michael Minard, CEO and Owner, Delta Media

"Because of COVID-19, real estate agents are using more tech tools in the last seven months than in the last seven years," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media.

delta-media-group.jpg

Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate's top brands.

deltanet-6-crm-for-real-estate.jpg

DeltaNET 6 CRM for real estate professionals

Creator of the DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform.

Related Links

Delta Media Group

SOURCE Delta Media Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://deltamediagroup.com

