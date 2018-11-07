Despite Declining Sales, Sedans Rank Highest at Key Price Points on JDPower.com

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Model-year closeouts and manufacturer incentives are two reasons why car shopping experts affirm that fall is the best time of year to purchase a new or used vehicle. With the new year looming, JDPower.com today announced the highest-rated 2018 models at price points below $65,000, with sedans accounting for 18 of the top 20 vehicles in terms of overall ownership satisfaction.

"When it comes time to choosing one's next vehicle, JDPower.com is the ultimate resource for actual, verified car-ownership experiences," said Troy Snyder, Vice President, Consumer Division at J.D. Power. "Whether shopping for vehicles in the same segment or deciding if it's worth springing for a more premium model, shoppers who use our new Compare Cars tool can make a wiser purchase decision."

The Compare Cars tool allows users to match three different models to simultaneously evaluate 100-point overall scores as well as other metrics including quality, dependability, performance and depreciation. To make research user-friendly, selected models remain saved within a digital tray as visitors browse from one page to another.

"While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own," said Dave Sargent, Vice President, Global Automotive at J.D. Power. "The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point. We also see that more expensive vehicles score better, which is not surprising. These vehicles tend to be larger, more comfortable, more powerful, have better interiors and have more of the features that today's consumers crave."

The four categories, based on price points, in the JDPower.com comparison are:

Top Vehicles $15,000-$19,999

2018 Kia Soul (79 points out of 100) 2018 Kia Rio (79) 2018 Hyundai Elantra (77) 2018 Kia Forte (76) 2018 Chevrolet Sonic (75)

Top Vehicles $20,000-$32,999

2018 MINI Countryman (83) 2018 Toyota Corolla (83) 2018 Nissan Altima (83) 2018 Chevrolet Impala (83) 2018 Chevrolet Cruz (82)

Top Vehicles $33,000-$44,999

2018 Infiniti Q60 (87) 2018 Lincoln MKC (87) 2018 Lexus ES (87) 2018 Lexus IS (87) 2018 Audi A5 Coupe (86)

Top Vehicles $45,000-$65,000

2018 Lincoln Continental (92) 2018 Lexus RX (91) 2018 Lexus GS (90) 2018 Genesis G80 (90) 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC (89)

The site's data is sourced from more than 3.2 million verified ownership experiences from J.D. Power studies. To compare vehicle ratings, rankings, reviews and awards, visit JDPower.com .

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; J.D. Power; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

Shane Smith; East Coast; 424-903-3665; ssmith@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

