Despite Improved Outlook, Betterment at Work Survey Finds 62% of Workers Face Serious Financial Anxieties

Employees seek greater support from employers as they navigate both a solid labor market and persistently high costs of living

Betterment's 2024 Retirement Readiness Report, which examines data from 1,000 full-time U.S. workers, found that while many employees feel a strong sense of long-term "retirement confidence," anxiety around near-term finances is growing and impacting workplace productivity. Four-in-five respondents say it's important that their employer provides them with strong financial benefits.

Key findings from Betterment at Work's 2024 Retirement Readiness Report include:

Retirement confidence and savings are up, but there is still uncertainty: 79% state they have access to a 401(k), and 89% of those are contributing to it — up from 83% in 2023, and just 70% in 2022. 72% feel at least somewhat confident that they'll be able to save enough to support themselves in retirement. However, 56% expect they'll need at least $500k saved to retire comfortably, yet only 38% actually expect to have that much saved.

Financial anxiety is impacting workplace productivity: 62% report facing moderate to significant financial anxiety — with inflation ( 62% ), credit card debt ( 34% ), and housing costs ( 31% ) ranking as the top three financial stressors. 66% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials report that financial anxiety impacts their ability to work "all" or "most" of the time, compared to 41% of Gen X and 28% of Boomers.

Benefits are a key contributor to workplace engagement: 57% say they would be enticed to leave their job if a prospective employer offered better benefits than their current employer. Workers at smaller companies ( 61% ) would be more likely to jump ship for better financial benefits, compared to 58% and 53% of workers at midsize and large businesses. Top financial benefits ranked most important to financial wellbeing: a 401(k) plan ( 70% ), 401(k) matching program ( 66% ), and employer-sponsored emergency fund ( 36% ).



"Our survey highlights a critical gap: while employees feel hopeful about their long-term finances, short-term anxieties drive poor decision-making and reduce productivity at work," said Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment. "Employers are positioned to close this gap with benefits and education that equip employees to manage financial challenges and foster financial confidence."

Methodology

An online survey was conducted with a panel of potential respondents from August 24, 2024 to August 30, 2024. The survey was completed by a total of 1,000 respondents who are 18 years and older, and full-time employees. The sample was provided by Sago, a research panel company. All respondents were invited to take the survey via an email invitation. Panel respondents were incentivized to participate via the panel's established points program, regardless of positive or negative feedback. Participants were not required to be Betterment clients to participate. Findings and analysis are presented for informational purposes only and are not intended to be investment advice, nor is this indicative of client sentiment or experience.

While the information provided about SECURE 2.0 is accurate based on Betterment's current understanding and analysis, the details described in Betterment's content are subject to change based on additional regulatory guidance. Betterment content should not be considered legal or tax advice.

This content from Betterment LLC and Betterment for Business LLC (d/b/a Betterment at Work) is not intended as a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. The information contained is intended for educational purposes only and is not meant to constitute investment or tax advice. Advisory services provided by Betterment LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services provided to clients of Betterment LLC by Betterment Securities, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. 401(k) plan administration services provided by Betterment for Business LLC. Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. © Betterment. All rights reserved.

About Betterment at Work

Betterment at Work is a leading provider of modern, scalable 401(k)s for growing businesses. Built with the same technology as Betterment, which manages over $50 billion in assets, our platform allows them to deliver a trusted and professional investing experience. Combined with dedicated compliance support, seamless payroll integrations, and customizable plan design features, employers benefit from a streamlined experience that sets a new standard for workplace retirement plans.

For more information, visit www.betterment.com/work .

