Despite overall positivity, Northwest business leaders worry about future growth

The inaugural report published by the Washington State University Carson College of Business reveals most Northwest business leaders feel the region is poised to take advantage of positive factors fueling economic prosperity, but some are also uncertain about the future growth potential of business in the region.

Issues ranging from traffic congestion and job loss from automation, to corporate taxes and talent retention, are top-of-mind factors perceived to be impacting the Northwest business environment.

"Understanding how business leaders feel about the climate today, how they are preparing for the future and what they need to succeed is critical when making business and policy decisions that will influence growth in the region," said Larry (Chip) Hunter, Carson College of Business dean. "Using research-based insights, we can work together to overcome barriers and drive success."

Key findings from the 2018 report include:

Despite overall positivity, Northwest business leaders are worried about the future

The business climate is perceived to be changing in a good way, with 9 in 10 regional business leaders reporting the climate has been steady or strengthening in the last three years.

But nearly half (47 percent) are worried about the overall growth potential of business in the region.

When it comes to federal government support, the top three things business leaders say would benefit their company most are:

Reduced corporate taxes (38 percent).





Student loan programs (30 percent).





Increased funding for transportation improvements (29 percent).

Businesses are ready to create jobs, but they're having trouble finding and retaining talent

72 percent of business leaders report their company is in a position to create more jobs, but 60 percent are struggling to find qualified undergraduates from area universities when hiring.

76 percent are already partnering with a local university or college to identify candidates, but many feel they should be doing more, such as developing internship programs (27 percent) and ensuring students develop the right skillsets (24 percent).

57 percent of business leaders report their companies currently have CSR programs.

60 percent believe their employees prefer a clear corporate responsibility mission with measurable impacts on the community over a heavy focus on revenue and profit.

When given a range of options, business leaders feel the "next big things" the Northwest will be known for are:



Marijuana products and merchandize (34 percent).





Being a good place to raise a family (30 percent).



Technology-based innovations garnered less than a quarter of responses, including data security (22 percent), cloud data management (23 percent) and advanced technology development (25 percent).

To access the full complimentary report, visit business.wsu.edu/business-in-nw-2018.

