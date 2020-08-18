Despite Pandemic, Back-to-School Ritual Means Success for Cleveland Consumer Products Co.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsar Products is going strong, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Being nimble and adaptive is critical to the company's surviving and thriving.

And while the company pivoted early during the pandemic to deliver over 10 million PPE masks to customers including the Mayo Clinic and the U.S. Navy, this time of year, the focus is on its line of school and office supplies, which are sold at major retailers, including Meijer, Dollar Tree, Dollar General and soon available at Walmart.

Are school supplies still a 'thing' in this time of remote classroom learning that relies on laptops?

"Yes," says Buffalo, New York clinical psychologist Amy Shuman, Ph.D., "Continuing the time-honored tradition of back-to-school shopping is not only fun, but also mentally healthy for kids of all ages – whether you're shopping online or in-person. Rituals keep us grounded and help normalize what otherwise is a very difficult time right now for children."

Additionally, whether students are heading back to classrooms, or will attend virtually from home, they still need fresh and unmarked planners, notebooks, journals and binders to keep homework and class projects well-organized. Pulsar's products, with of-the-moment designs and vivid hues, attract attention in stores.

But adaptation was required here, too. Because Pulsar relied on manufacturing in China, it was clear that might be a challenge for its supply chain. So, company leaders shifted to using printers in Detroit, Michigan and manufacturers in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Something that hasn't changed: the company's creative team at its Cleveland headquarters, which is constantly generating fresh and lively content, is intact. None of Pulsar's 19 employees have lost their jobs since the pandemic began.

"Pulsar continues to be successful because we are nimble and use our human capital effectively. Our entrepreneurial/startup mindset combined with our flexible and open workplace culture drives us to think differently than our competitors and provides an atmosphere that promotes creative freedom," says Eric Ludwig, who co-founded the firm in 1997 with his brother Mike.

About Pulsar Products: Pulsar is a thriving, entrepreneurial consumer product company servicing national retailers, cruise lines, and special events companies. Started in 1997 in a basement, this family business' products are now found in over 25,000 locations worldwide. www.PulsarProducts.com.

View Images

Contact:

Kathleen Colan, KC Media Partners

440.479.0932 | [email protected]

Melissa Sperry, Pulsar Products

440.785.3834 | [email protected]

SOURCE Pulsar Products