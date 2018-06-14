Despite Political Uncertainty, Discover Corps Launches New Cuba Trip for Families

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based tour company, Discover Corps, launches a new 6-day itinerary to Cuba. Called the Cuba: Family Island Exploration, the trip allows travelers to enter Cuba on a "Support for the Cuban People" visa.

Travel to Cuba experienced a massive surge when President Obama loosened restrictions in 2016. Since then, President Trump has tightened these restrictions and issued a travel warning, creating confusion about Americans' ability to legally travel to Cuba.

New Cuba trip for families directly works to support the Cuban people through hands-on projects, interactions with Cuban families, and supporting small-scale entrepreneurs.

Discover Corps is known for using responsible travel to improve the world. With this in mind, it has created an itinerary to allow families to discover the island in a meaningful way that supports the Cuban people.

"Now more than ever it is imperative for Americans to become unofficial ambassadors of goodwill around the world. We need to show the world - and especially the Cuban people - that the American people care for them and want to build bridges of friendship and understanding. Politics aside, these trips build direct connections between American and Cuban families," said Andrew Motiwalla, Founder of Discover Corps. "As the father of two young daughters, I designed a trip that is fun for kids but will also shape the next generation of global citizens."

While the trip includes fun activities such as beach visits, convertible car rides, and art workshops, it also directly works to support the Cuban people through hands-on projects, interactions with Cuban families, and supporting small-scale entrepreneurs.

For a limited time, Discover Corps is offering free roundtrip flights to Havana from Miami International Airport on all Discover Corps Cuba itineraries below. If flying out of another destination, the organization will offer a $200 rebate per traveler.

Havana Weekend Getaway – Four-day trip covering culture and life in Havana .

. Building Bridges – Eight-day volunteer vacation promoting community development in Havana , with time spent in Cienfuegos and Trinidad .

, with time spent in Cienfuegos and . Celebration of Arts & Culture – Eight-day cultural immersion visiting Havana , Trinidad , and Cienfuegos.

, , and Cienfuegos. Preserving Natures' Wonders – Eight-day exploration of the Cuban countryside in Viñales Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Family Island Exploration – Six-day exploration focusing on families in Havana , Viñales Valley, and the coast.

All trips qualify as "Support for the Cuban People" programs and are therefore permitted under current State Department regulations. Discover Corps also vows that in the event the Trump Administration ends legal travel to Cuba, all trips are 100% refundable.

About Discover Corps

The mission of Discover Corps is to inspire travelers to become advocates for our planet's natural wonders, cultural treasures, and local communities. Accomplished through immersive and sustainable travel experiences, the company operates programs for families and adults in 15 countries around the world.

Contact: Amanda DiSilvestro

(609) 758-3030

197163@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/despite-political-uncertainty-discover-corps-launches-new-cuba-trip-for-families-300666417.html

SOURCE Discover Corps