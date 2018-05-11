Despite Potential Shakeups in Student Loan Landscape, Ameritech Financial Encourages Borrowers to Stay the Course

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent changes at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have sparked controversy: namely, the Students and Young Consumers office is being folded into another office. Some say the move will limit the power of the agency to regulate entities within the student loan industry. A CFPB spokesman says it's just a routine reorganization. The potential impact on student loan borrowers is yet unknown. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for repayment programs, encourages borrowers to stay aware of political issues regarding student loans, but also focus on repayment.

"It's always good for individual borrowers to be knowledgeable about these highly charged political moves that may affect them, but in the end, borrowers will do well to make sure that they are working with the resources they have now," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Staying on top of repayment is necessary for borrowers to stay in good financial health."

Borrowers shouldn't get distracted from repaying loans on time. However, high monthly payments may make this difficult for some borrowers. Federal repayment and forgiveness programs are still in place to help borrowers and eligible federal borrowers may apply for enrollment. While the student loan landscape may be changing in some ways as evidenced by the news, a whole host of programs are still currently available to borrowers.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which helps borrowers who may need extra assistance with the application process for income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech helps clients select an appropriate plan, apply for it, and recertify enrollment annually if the borrower wishes to stay in the plan. Ameritech Financial acts as an assistant to clients by preparing documents on their behalf for their review and approval as well as guiding and explaining all necessary processes.

"There's a lot going on when it comes to national student loan news, and Ameritech Financial stays up to the date on issues that will affect our clients," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial is also focused on serving each client a customized experience in order to improve their repayment situation and have a more balanced financial future."

