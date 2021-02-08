Despite the pandemic, Dallas Safari Club promotes global carnage of wild animals at its annual convention this week

A pandemic is not slowing down the vile trophy hunting industry. Tweet this

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "A pandemic is not slowing down the vile trophy hunting industry and the shameless conventions that celebrate the violent, needless slaughter of wild animals. As millions of people struggle to survive the pandemic, trophy hunters spend millions of dollars on grim globe-trotting trips to shoot beloved, iconic animals for bragging rights and collections of heads to hang on the wall."

The HSUS/HSI analysis shows that the over 800 exhibitors registered to participate will sell not only trophy hunts but also wildlife body parts and products such as taxidermies, knives made of giraffe bones, furniture made of ostrich skin, boots and belts made of shark skin and elephant leather, and other home décor and fashion accessories made from animals.

"Science has shown that trophy hunting has caused the decline of wildlife populations including those of African lions, leopards and elephants" said Jeffrey Flocken, president of Humane Society International. "It is not conservation. It's time for trophy hunters to stop hiding behind this ridiculous claim and admit that trophy hunting is just killing for fun."

Among the exhibitors are 351 outfitters that together offer hunting packages to kill at least 319 species in 70 countries. These include hunts for the "African Big Five"—elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards and Cape buffalos—and the "Tiny Ten," which are small African antelope species – some weighing less than eight pounds.

The Dallas Safari Club auction is expected to generate $3.5 million in revenue for the organization. The 185 items include donated hunts to kill at least 205 animals in 24 countries, among them: elephants, giraffes, hippos, Cape buffalos and crocodiles. There are at least 16 U.S. canned hunts being auctioned off. Eight are in Texas and the remainder are in Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Pennsylvania, to hunt species that include elk, exotic sheep and various antelope and deer species. Hunts involving captive animals who live inside a fenced in area are called canned hunts, captive hunts, estate hunts or high fence hunts.

Among the most expensive hunts for auction are a $70,000 hunt for desert bighorn sheep in Mexico and a 10-day hunt for a brown bear in Alaska for $52,850. Other hunts include elephant hunts in Zimbabwe and Zambia, giraffe in South Africa, and leopard in Namibia. Items like firearms; apparel made of beaver, mink and lynx fur; Swarovski Optik equipment such as a riflescope; and an $80,000 diamond necklace are up for auction as well.

The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International have gone undercover in previous years at both the Dallas Safari Club convention and the Safari Club International convention. Outfitters exposed in February 2019 and 2020 by the groups for offering captive-bred lion hunts at SCI are among the Dallas Safari Club's exhibitors this year, despite the club's recent statement in opposition to canned lion hunts.

A summary of progress made in 2020 to stop the trophy hunting industry is posted here.

Members of the public who are opposed to this senseless cruelty can sign the pledge against the trophy hunting of wildlife.

Full report

Blog

Photos/videos for download of previous HSUS/HSI undercover investigations at Dallas Safari Club and Safari Club International conventions

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. Learn more about our work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block's blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.

With a presence in more than 50 countries, Humane Society International works around the globe to promote the human-animal bond, rescue and protect dogs and cats, improve farm animal welfare, protect wildlife, promote animal-free testing and research, respond to natural disasters and confront cruelty to animals in all of its forms. Learn more about our work at hsi.org. Follow HSI on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Humane Society of the United States