Despite three out of four Americans expecting political neutrality against backdrop of U.S. election fears, a majority say CEOs should take a stand when it comes to denouncing political violence

New survey from communications giant Weber Shandwick finds desire for workplace neutrality, disapproval of engagement in the Republican and Democratic National Conventions



But most Americans say they do want companies and their leaders to take a role in denouncing political violence

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from leading global communications consultancy Weber Shandwick finds tension between a continued desire for business to stay neutral in politics and Americans' escalating fears over the state of democracy and the threat of political violence.

Research earlier this year found that the overwhelming majority of consumers and employees expect neutrality from business this election cycle. The new study sharpens these findings, revealing that three-quarters of Americans continue to say business should keep the workplace politically neutral. Americans overwhelmingly believe that their employers should not contribute to PACs or candidates, and three-fourths do not approve of companies sponsoring or attending the DNC and RNC.

Still, concerns around political violence and the state of democracy drive heightened expectations for business. Most Americans across political parties say they fear this election will undermine democracy and the rule of law. Across political party and ideological lines, over two-thirds agree that businesses must take a stand to protect democracy.

Over half of Americans – even before the July 13th attempted assassination of former President Trump – said that companies and their leaders should take a stand in denouncing political violence. Fifty-five percent of American consumers and 51 percent of employees said they expect CEOs to speak out against political violence.

"While there is nuance in how and whether employees and consumers expect business to insert itself this election cycle, it is clear that Americans – under escalating fears around democracy and political violence – expect business to be a stabilizing force," said Pam Jenkins, Weber Shandwick's Chief Public Affairs Officer. "How, when, and where business leaders do so will be carefully watched in the coming months."

The survey finds deep fears on the state of democracy among Americans across party lines:

59% agree "I am fearful that this election will undermine American democracy and rule of law" ( 66% Democrat/leaners, 55% Republican/leaners, 63% Independents; 62% among the left, 61% among the middle, 59% among the right)

( 59% agree, "This election is a sharp fork in the road between democracy and authoritarianism" (73% Democrat/leaners, 52% Republican/leaners, 46% Independents; 73% among the left, 57% among the middle, 57% among the right)

And many across political parties say that business can and should serve as a stabilizing force:

78 percent agree "Businesses should encourage a free and fair election, and a peaceful transfer of power" (84% Democrat/leaners, 78% Republican/leaners, 67% Independents; 82% among the left and middle, 78% among the right).

63 percent agree "American businesses are a constructive force for positive change" (64% Democrat/leaners, 64% Republican/leaners, 61% Independents; 59% among the left, 65% among the middle, 67% among the right)

59 percent agree "Businesses should help find common ground to bridge societal divisions" : (Should/should not: 73%/15% Democrat/leaners, 51%/37% Republican/leaners, 43%/32% Independents; 78%/13% among the left, 54%/28% among the middle, 50%/38% among the right)

: 69 percent agree, "American businesses must take a stand to protect democracy" ( 80% Democrat/leaners, 62% Republican/leaners, 58% Independents; 77% among the left, 64% among the middle, 68% among the right ).

( ). 55 percent agree "businesses and employers should publicly denounce political violence during this presidential election year." (61% Democrat/leaners, 52% Republican/leaners, 48% Independents; 59% among the left, 57% among the middle, 52% among the right)

Notably, business leaders largely have not implemented the policies and guidelines their employees recommend – with just 28 percent saying that their employers have taken steps to keep the workplace politically neutral, and only 19 percent reporting the implementation of policies and guidelines for a civil workplace. Just nine percent say their employer has contingency plans to manage and communicate around political threats. As of June 16, just 8 percent said their leaders had denounced political violence.

A quarter of employees said that colleagues had been penalized for wearing or displaying political messages while on the job; fewer said employees at their workplaces had been disciplined for posting or sharing political messages on work platforms such as email, Teams or slack or posting on personal social channels; and just 14 percent said colleagues had been punished for such activity on work-related social channels such as LinkedIn.

KRC Research, Weber Shandwick's research arm, conducted this national survey among 1,007 Americans, 18 years of age and over, in a demographically representative sample of the U.S. adult population from June 14 to 16.

