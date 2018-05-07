Despite Tight Housing Inventories, Sales Remain Strong in Wisconsin

In addition more homes sold and faster throughout Wisconsin during the first quarter of 2018 compared to last year.

The number of units sold increased 5.8 percent to 29,740 units sold.

Average days on market decreased 13.5 percent with homes selling in 105 days compared to 122 days.

According to the RE/MAX brokers and agents who contributed to the report, several factors are impacting real estate throughout Wisconsin:

Lack of new construction continues to contribute to a shortage of available new homes for sale.

First-time buyers, who are more likely to have non-traditional financing, are losing out to buyers who are able to pay cash or provide a 20 percent down payment.

The economy continues to grow and large employers, like Foxconn Technology Group, will create thousands of jobs and help fuel a robust real estate market throughout Wisconsin this year.

"Our RE/MAX real estate brokers and agents are seeing buyers go to new lengths to secure a home in this competitive market," said Fiona Petrie, vice president and managing director for RE/MAX INTEGRA US operations. "In this intense market where multiple offers are commonplace, it is essential for buyers to have an experienced agent who can negotiate a winning offer."

Petrie also added it's just as important for sellers to work with a seasoned agent who can provide necessary guidance through complex, multiple offer situations.

"The highest offer is not necessarily the strongest offer. This is where an experienced agent who becomes a trusted real estate advisor is paramount," said Petrie.

