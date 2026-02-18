DESRI and Linea Announce Signing of Preferred Equity Financing for Duffy BESS in Matagorda County, TX

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DESRI and Linea Energy ("Linea") announced the signing of DESRI's preferred equity investment in Linea's Duffy BESS project ("Duffy BESS", or the "Project"). The Project constitutes a 235 megawatt (MWac), two-hour duration utility scale battery energy storage system located in Matagorda County, Texas. Linea previously announced the closing of the Project debt financing and full notice to proceed on the Project in December 2025.

"DESRI is excited to provide preferred equity financing for the Duffy BESS project, which is delivering critical battery energy storage infrastructure for enhanced grid reliability in Texas. Linea is a well-respected independent power producer, and we look forward to growing our capital partnership with them," said Peter Koczanski, Head of Corporate Development at DESRI. "The investment in the Duffy BESS Project continues to demonstrate DESRI's capabilities as a capital solutions provider for renewable energy projects."

"The Duffy BESS project represents an important milestone in Linea's rapidly expanding portfolio," said Cassidy DeLine, Chief Executive Officer at Linea Energy. "DESRI's preferred equity investment demonstrates the strength of our project execution and our ability to attract high-quality capital partners who share our commitment to accelerating the energy transition and improving grid resiliency."

Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe LLP advised Linea Energy on the transaction. King & Spalding LLP advised DESRI.

About Linea

Linea Energy is a leading independent power producer focused on the development, ownership, and operation of clean energy infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Linea is committed to driving the energy transition through the efficient development of a diverse portfolio of solar, battery energy storage, and wind projects. In partnership with EnCap Energy Transition, Linea is dedicated to creating sustainable energy solutions that support a low-carbon future. Linea is focused on re-envisioning existing development strategies and creating unique processes to accelerate project delivery. For more information, visit www.lineaenergy.com.

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, invest-in, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 80 solar, wind and storage projects representing more than twelve gigawatts of aggregate capacity. In addition to its ownership of generating assets, DESRI has acted as a financial investor across the renewable energy industry offering companies capital to support and grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.desri.com.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals described in this release will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein did or will continue at all or in the same manner as at the time of the press release.

