Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, hosts the National Championship

Dessert Wars

15 Nov, 2023, 11:58 ET

Dessert lovers sample unique and creative desserts from the Top 48 bakers in the country

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, will be hosting their National Championship on December 2 in Atlanta, GA from 3pm7pm. The event will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre and feature the Top 48 bakers in America competing for the Judge's Champion and People's Choice Awards.

Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet dessert vendors from around the country and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes, ice creams and much more. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert at the famous Voting Wall to win the People's Choice Award. 

Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge's Champion.

The winner of the Judge's Champion and the People's Choice Award will each win $10,000.

For a full list of competitors, please CLICK HERE.

VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.

"It's finally here, the Top 48 battling it out to become America's dessert champion!" said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.

Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, "Each of these competitors placed in their own city and now the national exposure is icing on the cake for them. Top 48 in the country is quiet the honor."

To learn more, visit: www.dessert-wars.com.

