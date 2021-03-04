Dessy Boneva, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIAMI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessy Boneva, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Trauma Surgeon for her professional excellence in the field of Medicine & Surgery and her unwavering dedication at the Kendall Regional Medical Center.

As a board-certified trauma and critical care surgeon, Dr. Dessy Boneva has led an impressive career for the past 18 years. She is currently practicing at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida, where she offers her knowledge and expertise in all facets of her work. Dedicated to her patients' well-being, Dr. Boneva demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion. In addition to her primary role, she also contributes to academics. She serves as Surgery Clerkship Director/Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr. Boneva remains abreast of her field's latest advancements. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the Panamerican Trauma Society, the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma, and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma. In addition, she holds certifications in Advanced Trauma Life Support (Instructor), Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure in Trauma, Advanced Trauma Operative Management, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support and Stop the Bleed.

At the start of her academic career, Dr. Boneva studied Mathematics and Engineering. After going to a Health Mission trip she was inspired to help patients and work in the medical field. Following medical school she later went on to perform her residencies in general surgery at the University of Maryland and Dartmouth College. This was followed by fellowship training at the Johns Hopkins University in Surgical Critical Care and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Trauma and Acute Care Surgery in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Her passion is to help patients and save lives. With two decades of experience, she is board-certified in surgery and surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. Trauma surgery is a surgical specialty that utilizes both operative and non-operative management to treat traumatic injuries, typically in an acute setting. A trauma surgeon is a highly trained and specialized medical care professional who performs emergency surgeries on patients suffering from acute injuries and illnesses. They generally complete residency training in general surgery and often fellowship training in trauma or surgical critical care. Among her volunteer experience, Dr. Boneva has served on health mission trips to Kenya, Moldova, Costa Rica, Russia, and Bulgaria. In addition to English, she speaks Russian and Bulgarian.

She has numerous awards, some of which include Who's Who among students in American Universities and Colleges, USA; International Who's Who of Professionals, Foreign Messenger Award, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide and most recently was recognized as Top Trauma Surgeon in Miami by "Find a Top Doc". She has received a PRIDE Award for "Patient First" and a PRIDE Award for "Excellence" at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

In her spare time, Dr. Boneva is an accomplished marathoner and has completed numerous marathons around the world including the 6 Major World Marathons in New York, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, and London. She was the first person from Bulgaria to be awarded the "6 - star Abbot World Marathon Majors' medal. She also donates to various running charities and is a member of the Seven Continents Club.

Dr. Boneva dedicates this honorable recognition to her parents, to her patients and to her numerous mentors & people who have inspired her along the way and in her carrier. Some of the people she dedicates this accomplishment to are Dr. J.L Fitzpatrick, Dr. T. Scalea, Dr. Lipsett, Dr. Katzman, Dr. Elkbuli, Dr. McKenney and Dr. Dilova.

