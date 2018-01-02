Dessy Group Launches Jenny Packham Bridesmaid Dress Collection in Stores Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching in store worldwide from Jan. 1, 2018, Jenny Packham Bridesmaids comprises of nine styles, available for special order in a wide range of sizes and colours.

"I am delighted to be launching our Jenny Packham Bridesmaids collection, exclusive to the Dessy Group. Designing bridalwear is one of my greatest pleasures. Jenny Packham Bridesmaids is an extension of our signature style and design aesthetic: a beautiful, elegant collection inspired by the English country garden," said Jenny Packham.

Jenny Packham campaign Spring 2018

The collection is available in sizes US 00 - 30 and retails from £250 / $260.

