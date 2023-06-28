DESTEN's Next-Gen Ultra-Fast Charging Battery Technology to Power InMotion as Exclusive Battery Partner

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DESTEN Inc., a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion battery technology, is proud to announce its partnership with InMotion, an Eindhoven University of Technology adjunct organization focused on sustainable mobility and electric vehicle innovation.

DESTEN Ultra-Fast Charging Pouch Cell
As part of this partnership, and as InMotion's sole lithium-ion cell technology provider, DESTEN will provide InMotion with access to its cutting-edge battery technology, aligning with InMotion's target charging time and their mission to achieve 'Electric Refueling'. This technology represents a major breakthrough, offering a high-performance and fast-charging solution for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other applications.

Recently, DESTEN has received the prestigious Edison Award earning the Gold Medal in the EV Battery Enhancement Category for its ultra-fast charging battery technology, highlighting the focus of this partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with InMotion and support their ambition to develop sustainable mobility solutions, including the goal of racing at Le Mans," said Bader Al-Rezaihan, CEO of DESTEN Inc. "Our ultra-fast charging battery technology has the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, and we are excited to work with InMotion to bring this technology to the race track and support them in achieving their goals." Thomas Wilhelm Gerhard Damitz, Chief Innovation Officer of DESTEN Inc. noted "We are excited to provide a new cell to InMotion that delivers both ground-breaking ultra-fast charging alongside leading power performance and stability."

InMotion is a student team from TU Eindhoven that is dedicated to developing sustainable mobility solutions, with a focus on electric vehicles. The team has developed several innovative electric race cars, including the Ignition and the Fusion, which have set several world records in their respective categories. With access to DESTEN's advanced battery technology and technical support, InMotion can take its projects to the next level, and compete with traditional combustion engine race cars in the prestigious Le Mans race. DESTEN's cells are already being integrated into a battery pack constructed by InMotion.

"We are excited to welcome DESTEN as our newest partner," said Mike Brozius, Partnership Manager at InMotion. "Their ultra-fast charging battery technology represents a major step forward in the field of electric vehicle innovation, and we are eager to incorporate this technology into our future projects. We aim to develop an electric race car that can compete with traditional combustion engine race cars, and partnering with DESTEN will be instrumental in achieving this goal."

With this partnership, DESTEN and InMotion are working together to promote sustainable mobility and electric vehicle innovation, bringing cutting-edge battery technology to the forefront of the industry.

For more information on DESTEN Inc. and their advanced lithium-ion battery technology, please visit www.desten.com.

For more information on InMotion and their electric vehicle innovations, please visit https://www.inmotion.tue.nl.

