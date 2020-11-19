DESTINATION Colombia Project Presented 12 Colombian Designers "To Watch" as a Part of a Paraiso Miami Beach and Procolombia Collaboration

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14th, Paraiso Miami Beach presented DESTINATION Colombia: The most promising names on the new creative Colombian fashion scene and their Spring/Summer 2021 collections at Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District.

The project showcased 12 Colombian designers and established brands such as OndadeMar, Verdelimon, Encantadore, and rising stars in the swimwear and resort wear industry including Palmacea, Mola Mola, Ancora, Carolina Estefan, Estivo, Corpo, Praia, Nawa, and Mar de Rosas.

Image Credit: Simon Soong, Designer: PRAIA by Dayanara Duran

In the spirit of new normal, the show streamed live through Procolombia's official fashion Instagram account @ColombianFashionTrends and www.paraisomiamibeach.com.

Stitch Lab, the luxury online retail space for Colombian fashion, hosted a reception with mimosas by Miami Cocktail Company.

Silvia Cobos and Jetlagmode showcased shoes, bags and accessories made with sustainable handmade techniques, while Junior & Hatter Wynwood's salon created the runway hair looks.

DESTINATION Colombia was the first in a series of curated projects between PARAISO Miami Beach and Colombian government agency Procolombia.

"DESTINATION Colombia is one of PARAISO Miami Beach's leading initiatives for creating new business opportunities for Colombian brands in the US market, and it opens a window to a brand new way of connecting these brands with both media and industry audiences." - Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative Director of PARAISO Miami Beach.

Quality and innovation are the two features that make Colombian fashion so widely known in the world. Thanks to the quality of Colombian designers and the raw materials produced in the country, the national fashion industry has achieved its own identity, which few textile and clothing producing countries manage to achieve.

"Colombia has become one of the most fertile and dynamic territories on a global level for swimwear and beachwear experimentation. That's why we decided, together with PARAISO Miami Beach, to present the most innovative Colombian brands to buyers and the national press through this multifaceted fashion initiative and an experience, DESTINATION Colombia." - Procolombia president Flavia Santoro.

PARAISO Miami Beach STORY

In July 2018, PARAISO opened its doors in Miami Beach to unveil a new breed of experiential festival that creatively united the world's favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands. A multi-day fashion platform centralized in Collins Park and to all surrounding areas of South Beach champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media.

Media contact:

Jessica Ebert

[email protected]

305.864.3434

SOURCE Paraiso Miami Beach