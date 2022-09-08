Destination: Discovery

Luxury Portfolio International® Explores Bucket List-Worthy Travel and Must-see Global Hot Spots in Just-released Bi-Annual Magazine

Additional topics include what's trending in architecture and home design, a profile on the influence of Indian cuisine, and a rundown of top luxury gadgets and goods

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A deep dive into global travel and renewed focus on cultivating new and exhilarating experiences fills the pages of the just-released issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine, the bi-annual publication produced by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the world's preeminent luxury residential real estate network.

The cover artwork beautifully encapsulates the spirit of the highly anticipated periodical (Volume 12: No. 2): An illustration of a stately luxury liner cruising out to sea. On the horizon, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

"For this new issue, we've underscored the illumination that stems from discovery," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of LPI and the magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief. "We've carefully crafted an expert collection of features that provide insight into some of the world's most compelling, must-see destinations and cultural centers for today's travelers, including advice on how best to reach these locations, bucket list-worthy sights, events, and beyond. Readers will also enjoy the latest in ultra-high-end design trends, contemporary art, fine dining, and luxury goods. In short, it's a compendium of what well-heeled individuals need to know now ."

LPI magazine has a readership of more than 200,000 HNWI's and can be found on newsstands worldwide. It is distributed domestically through Barnes & Noble and shipped to top LPI Member clients in more than 70 countries. In addition to the joys of jet-setting -- from Dubai, Tel Aviv and Rio de Janeiro to the enchanting forests of Japan and the UNESCO-famed cliffs of Italy's Dolomites -- the latest edition takes a closer look at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa and the spellbinding exhibits that are currently on display there. A separate feature on delectable Indian cuisine and its influence throughout the world includes an exclusive mouthwatering recipe for Butter Chicken.

Naturally, with Luxury Portfolio International® being a revered, invitation-only organization that comprises more than 245 independent global brokerages, jaw-dropping residences -- including on-the-market celebrity homes -- are featured throughout. Home design also takes center stage, with in-depth articles on richly hued wallpapers, vintage rugs, and Midcentury architecture. There is additionally a multi-page spread on Stonewall Farm, a world-renowned, 740-acre equestrian estate that's currently on the market in Westchester County -- just an hour's drive from New York City.

"This is an issue that won't be easy for readers to put down," added Alam Khan. "From one page to the next, inspiration abounds."

The magazine's digital edition can be found on luxuryportfolio.com. Requests for print copies can also be submitted through the site.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. The network currently comprises 245-plus members in more than 45 countries. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. Last year, network members participated in over 1.2 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from more than 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

CONTACT:

Israel Kreps

Caroline Underwood

[email protected]

[email protected]

Kreps PR & Marketing

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International