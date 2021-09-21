Destination Guam: Why Top Diabetes Doctors and An AI Company Are Headed to the Pacific Island? Tweet this

Diabetes continues to be a major public health problem that disproportionately impacts individuals of Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander descent. According to the most recent data from the CDC the prevalence of diabetes on Guam is higher than in most parts of the US, and among adults of Chamorro heritage is 18.9% - nearly one in six.

Guam is an ideal place to study diabetes using AI. "Guam is uniquely positioned to create meaningful impact around the study globally, and most importantly, allow us to leave a positive legacy of making an impact in the community for those who suffer with diabetes," said Dr. Klonoff. "Guam not only provides us with a very sizable representative sample for our study, but also gives us ethnic diversity, presence of most chronic diseases, and a sophisticated medical community. The island is also small enough so that we can conduct a controlled and efficient study, where we are able to directly engage many of the key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem."

By partnering with hospitals, insurance providers, primary care providers, patients, and labs on Guam, technology company AI Health looks to bring together critical information from all these sources into its artificial intelligence platform. Once aggregated, the team will apply several AI techniques to stratify patients, predict disease progression, and discover personalized opportunities for early intervention to improve patient outcomes.

Guam Regional Medical Center will serve as the Internal Review Board for the Study. "GRMC is excited to contribute to this fascinating research partnership which we are hopeful might bring the dawn of a new era in the care of people living with diabetes, not only on Guam but throughout the whole world," said GRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander Wielaard.

GMRC will be joined by Dr. Erika Alford, who will serve as the local Principal Investigator of the study. Dr. Alford is an Endocrinologist with American Medical Center, and brings ten years of experience caring for patients with diabetes on Guam and her deep understanding of the nuances of diabetes care on the island.

"The prevalence of diabetes in Guam is extremely high. Every day, we care for numerous patients not only with diabetes, but also with complications associated with diabetes. Improving diabetes care is a crucial step towards preventing these long-term complications associated with diabetes," said Dr. Hoa V. Nguyen, founding member of AMC.

Calvo's SelectCare will provide historical claims data to assist with the study, as well as recruiting participants for the prospective section of the Validation Study in 2022.

Frank J. Campillo, Health Plan Administrator for Calvo's SelectCare, said, "This diabetes study will be groundbreaking for our resident population, as it may help the future medical management and coordination of care for the diabetic population. As part of our quality initiatives, we continue supporting innovative and more effective methods of care for our members, and this study can provide results that directly impact their overall health and well-being. We embrace this new frontier in medical research. We are confident that the important data collected through this study will provide our medical community with valuable insights to potentially improve the quality of care for diabetic patients locally and around the world."

"Today we benefit from advanced AI analytics in many areas of our lives, including online shopping, autonomous transportation, voice recognition, and entertainment choices. Why shouldn't we be able to do the same in healthcare, especially for someone with a chronic illness to help them stay healthy?" continued Dr. Klonoff. "We hope that by partnering here on Guam, we will be able to showcase the power of assembling this data on behalf of patient care."

AI Health specializes in using AI and IoT to provide simple healthcare solutions that work in real world today, in a cost effective, privacy compliant manner, and provide a foundation for the future of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring. The company is based in San Francisco with an AI Lab in Barcelona, Spain.

