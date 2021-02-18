Destination Imagination and Lumen Technologies Bring STEM Learning to Underserved Students

Lumen and DI developed a new STEM-based outreach program called the imagineXperience to help students build the critical skill set they will need to thrive in the digital economy.

Starting this spring, more than 1,000 K -12 students living in underserved communities in the U.S. and other parts of the world will participate in the imagineXperience program.

-12 students living in underserved communities in the U.S. and other parts of the world will participate in the imagineXperience program. Qualified teams will use research, storytelling and technology to create a digital edutainment video.

Registration costs and additional funding support will be provided by Lumen to help teams overcome barriers to participation.

Hundreds of Lumen employees will train as volunteers to provide feedback and help evaluate student projects.

"Destination Imagination couldn't have asked for a better partner to help us turn this project into a reality, which will expand and scale how DI is able to help underserved students gain the skills they will need for the future of work," said Michele Tuck-Ponder, executive director of DI. "Through unique and fun educational experiences and challenges, DI unlocks the creative potential within youth to allow them to imagine and innovate in order to build a better world."

"We're committed to improving the communities we serve, and education is at the forefront of our focus," said India Sylvester, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Lumen Technologies. "Technology is always evolving. We're proud to partner with Destination Imagination on this project to help expose students to new ideas, concepts and the changing technology that shapes our world."

About Destination Imagination

Destination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. The organization is a leader in project-based learning experiences, where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and service learning Challenges and then present their solutions at tournaments. Since its foundation in 1999, Destination Imagination has impacted more than one million students. To learn more, please visit http://destinationimagination.org.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

SOURCE Destination Imagination

Related Links

http://www.destinationimagination.org

