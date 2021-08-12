Destination Imagination and Lumen Technologies Grow STEM Learning Across Three Continents with ImagineXperience Program

"Through Lumen's partnership, DI has been able to expand support for underserved students to gain the skills they will need for the future of work," said Michele Tuck-Ponder, executive director of Destination Imagination. "The solutions that we've seen coming from all over the world have shown us that creativity and innovation have no boundaries. We can't wait to see what these young people do next."

As part of the program, Lumen provided funding to cover registration costs and other expenses to help teams overcome barriers to participation. More than 114 employees served as subject matter experts, reviewing team solutions and giving feedback to help students grow their confidence and interest in pursuing STEM careers.

"At Lumen we are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology, and our partnership with Destination Imagination gives students around the globe the opportunity to learn about new technology, and to gain the skills that will help them be successful and relevant in the future," said Cynthia Stutsman, director of social responsibilities, Lumen. "It's our responsibility to open doors to help kids learn about STEM, to help them be curious and to have fun in ways that can change the world."

One team from each level was selected to receive the Make Amazing Happen Award, which is given to teams whose solutions exemplify Lumen's core purpose of furthering human progress through technology. Those teams are:

Elementary Level

Team Roark from Winchester Public Schools, Greater D.C. USA

https://youtu.be/2LpCHWh0qyI

Middle Level

Rehnuma Team A2: Titans from Pakistan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bnVJwGgKxo

Senior Level

The Big Five from the Discovery Club Africa

https://youtu.be/_wEaZV_yrhw

Lumen and Destination Imagination, Inc. plan to continue its collaboration to bring The ImagineXperience to more teams in 2022. To learn more about the ImagineXperience program and how you can get the young people in your life involved, please visit: http://imaginexperience.org.

About Destination Imagination

Destination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. The organization is a leader in project-based learning experiences, where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and service learning Challenges and then present their solutions at tournaments. Since its foundation in 1999, Destination Imagination has impacted more than one million students. To learn more, please visit http://destinationimagination.org.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

