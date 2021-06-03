Destination Kohler Opens The Baths of Blackwolf Run

Spread across 27 acres between the first and 11th holes of Meadow Valleys, The Baths of Blackwolf Run offers holes ranging from 60 to 160 yards and four strategic water features, or "Baths," situated throughout that are not forced carries unless desired. Although the course will play as a 10-hole course, The Baths' imaginative routing allows for flexible alternatives for shorter or longer golf experiences.

Adding to the atmosphere, The Baths features a two-acre putting course, plus a log cabin food-and-beverage station with outdoor seating and a firepit surrounding the opening Bath.

Chris Lutzke and Herb Kohler designed the Baths. Lutzke spent over 30 years working alongside Pete Dye as he constructed many of his courses, including the two at Whistling Straits. Over the past three years, Lutzke prepared The Straits for the Ryder Cup, which will be contested Sept. 21-26, 2021.

Mr. Kohler, Executive Chairman of Kohler Co., has over 200 product design patents. He helped bring the course to life by calling upon his many years playing the game's great courses in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. He also recognized a larger trend occurring within the sport of creating short layouts that promote more enjoyment for golfers of all skill levels.

"We look for ways to enhance the golf experience and grow the game for all golfers," Kohler says. "The Baths complement our four world-renowned championship golf courses while also honoring Kohler Co.'s 130-year history of bathing design. We are delighted to officially open this exciting and unique course."

"The Baths will be a new twist for our resort guests, regardless if they are a serious player wanting to hone their game or someone yearning for an extraordinary closer to an amazing day on one of our 18-hole golf courses," adds Dirk Willis, Vice President of Golf for Kohler Co. "Our continued mission is to find new and innovative ways to grow the game and make it more inviting and accessible to all. The Baths of Blackwolf Run allows us to do just that."

Kohler Golf ushered in championship golf in the state of Wisconsin when it hosted the 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women's Open at Blackwolf Run, along with the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championships at Whistling Straits.

The historic American Club is the Midwest's only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort hotel. The nearby boutique Inn on Woodlake recently launched new two- and four-bedroom suites that are well-appointed for group and buddy travel.

Tee times at The Baths can be reserved by calling 800-344-2838 or visiting the resort's golf booking page. For golf package information, call 855-444-2838. Visit DestinationKohler.com for more information.

About Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property. Their sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf literally alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole, the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run. Kohler Waters Spa is the only five-star spa in Wisconsin and has four locations elsewhere in the world. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the remarkable Immigrant Restaurant and Winery Bar to pub fare at The Horse & Plow. And then there is River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes River Wildlife, located in a forest next to a river on an early Winnebago Native American encampment, has the best country gourmet dining in the United States.

The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago, just off of I-43.

