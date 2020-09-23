Destination Kohler Unveils Straits Chapel on Lake Michigan

Nestled in the woods on the edge of bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan, the design features a vaulted ceiling throughout, white steel exterior and interior, and six cascading bells above the entryway. Once inside, guests will be overwhelmed by lake and natural landscape views through a 22-foot tall center window framed by two 8-foot windows.

The chapel includes hand-carved pews reminiscent of Washington National Cathedral's elaborate benches; a bell system offering dozens of musical compositions – from somber to joyous; removable artifacts to accommodate guests of any faith; and an interior lighting system with options ranging from bright daylight to candlelight. The dark blue carpeted space seats 150 guests and includes two private rooms – intended for wedding parties or other special event preparations. The "Bride's Room" includes a full-length mirror, make-up vanities with lights, ample electrical outlets, and a spacious coat room.

"Straits Chapel expands our event venues for wedding ceremonies. It is a memorable and intimate experience," said Christine Loose, Vice President Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. "It is also an exceptional setting for recitals, lectures and celebrations of life."

Straits Chapel is now open and taking reservations. Shuttle service from The American Club and other Destination Kohler lodging is available. For more information, contact Justin Gephart at 920-457-4441.

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes 5-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the 3-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a 4-Star, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Straits will host the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 15 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

COVID-19 Update

Destination Kohler is committed to the health and safety of guests and associates. With safety as the top priority, we have enhanced our high standards of housekeeping and cleanliness throughout our businesses.

Associate training and standard processes for health, hygiene and cleanliness

Heightened deep cleaning procedures and increased cleaning frequency with disinfectants approved by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of all guest rooms, public areas and common contact points

Food safety and hygiene protocols for all restaurants, in room dining and conference spaces

Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the resort for guests and associates

Protective masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by associates

Resort-wide social distancing guidelines

Mandatory temperature checks for guests upon arrival at our hotels

Door seals to certify that no one has entered a guest room after deep cleaning and sanitizing has taken place

We monitor recommendations and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure we remain absolutely current.

