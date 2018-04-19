Destination Maternity Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2017 Results

Melissa Payner-Gregor, interim Chief Executive Officer commented "Fiscal 2017 was a year of transition for the Company. Since I stepped into the interim CEO role in early January, I have been more than impressed with how our team members have managed to maintain their focus in the face of so much change. And, while there is much work to be done, our Company has made meaningful strides in the past year. We relaunched our four ecommerce websites in early 2017 with an increase in comparable sales in the channel of over 40%, with much of that improvement driven by major conversion improvements on all devices, particularly mobile. The strength of the digital platform helped us deliver a 5.2% total retail comp improvement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. In addition, we implemented an internal reorganization and cost cutting initiative late in fiscal 2017 which contributed a $5.2 million reduction in SG&A for the year with an expectation that the annualized savings will exceed $10 million in fiscal 2018. We also completed a refinancing of our outstanding term loan to provide greater liquidity."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results (14 weeks ended February 3, 2018)

Net sales were $105.1 million compared to $100.2 million for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in comparable retail sales as well as additional sales generated in the 53rd week.

Comparable sales increased 5.2%

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 50.4%, down 60 basis points over the comparable prior year quarter gross margin of 51.0%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 5.7% to $57.0 million, compared to $53.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased to 54.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 53.8% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Fiscal 2017 included an additional week of expense related to the 53 rd week.

week. The Company incurred store closing, asset impairment and asset disposal expenses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Other charges during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were $1.2 million, related to management and organizational changes, compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges is defined in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Income tax benefit was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to an income tax provision of $25.0 million in fiscal 2016.

in fiscal 2016. GAAP net loss was $10.2 million, or $0.73 per share. This compared to a GAAP net loss of $32.8 million, or $2.39 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, which included the $27.8 million non-cash income tax charge, or $2.02 per share, related to the valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets.

Adjusted net loss was $5.0 million , or $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.2 million , or $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information refer to the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Full Year Fiscal 2017 Financial Results (53 weeks ended February 3, 2018)

Net sales were $406.2 million compared with $433.7 million for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. This decrease was primarily driven by the wind down of the Kohl's relationship, the net closure of 28 retail stores, and a decline in comparable sales.

Comparable sales decreased 1.5%;

Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 52.6% compared to 52.4% for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was driven by reduced product costs and the exit from the leased department and licensed relationships, which generated lower than average gross margins.

SG&A declined $5.2 million to $218.7 million , or 53.8% of net sales, compared to $223.9 million, or 51.6% of net sales for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. Fiscal 2017 includes SG&A expenses incurred in the 53 rd week.

, or 53.8% of net sales, compared to $223.9 million, or 51.6% of net sales for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. Fiscal 2017 includes SG&A expenses incurred in the 53 week. Store closing, asset impairment and asset disposal expenses were $6.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017.

million for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. Other charges during fiscal 2017 were $4.9 million, related to the proposed business combination, as well as management and organizational changes, compared to $4.9 million for fiscal 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges was $13.0 million for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 compared to $23.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017.

Income tax provision was $0.0 million for fiscal 2017 compared to $25.0 million in fiscal 2016.

in fiscal 2016. GAAP net loss was $21.6 million , or $1.57 per share. This compared to a GAAP net loss of $32.8 million , or $2.39 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, which included the $27.8 million non-cash income tax charge, or $2.02 per share, related to the valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets.

, or per share. This compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, which included the non-cash income tax charge, or per share, related to the valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss of $10.2 million , or $0.74 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.9 million , or $0.14 per share, for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017 .

Other Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Information

Capital expenditures totaled $6.7 million primarily driven by investments in stores and investments to support key systems projects.

primarily driven by investments in stores and investments to support key systems projects. At February 3, 2018 , inventory was $71.3 million , an increase of $2.3 million compared to $69.0 million at January 28, 2017 .

Commentary on Go-Forward Strategy

Melissa Payner-Gregor, commented further:

"As we move forward, we have put into place and expect to execute the following strategies:

Supplying the very best product to our customers. At our core, we are a fashion company. We believe a new mom doesn't have to change her style when she is expecting. We believe that we offer highly differentiated product and on-trend style that is technically designed to fit her changing body. We feel so lucky to share a part of the most exciting time in her life.

Creating a more seamless and relevant omni-channel experience. We expect to bring our strengths in each respective channel to all channels. For example, while our digital experience is highly efficient we do not currently provide the level of customer service and emotional connection that is driven by our excellent in-store sales associates. We are exploring creating a more interactive and informative experience online through initiatives such as live chat, increased content and online community. As to the stores, although our level of customer service is a strength, we are seeking to identify ways to increase traffic to our stores. We are working to use our strong traffic online to drive footsteps to the stores with our buy online pickup from store initiatives as well as future initiatives, such as in-store appointment scheduling.

Improving our product sourcing, planning, buying and allocation. Over the past few years we have made investments in our inventory management systems, processes and personnel to drive better results from conception through replenishment. We have gained insights on which we intend to capitalize.

Expanding our distribution points and product category offerings. There are opportunities for us to reinvigorate our distribution network, particularly in the digital space, where we believe incremental expansion can be accomplished. This year we expect to begin offering our product in at least one more online marketplace (in addition to Macys.com) with more to come. We are also working to deepen our relationship with Amazon by transferring onto the Amazon Retail platform which will give our Amazon customers full access to Prime fulfillment. This is a meaningful growth opportunity given the majority of our sales decline from our peak in fiscal 2013 can be attributed to our declining distribution network. Furthermore, we believe positioning gives us the unique opportunity to offer our customers products that extend beyond her pregnancy to her life as a new-mom, including baby apparel, hard goods and other products of interest to the growing family. We will be diligently exploring opportunities to expand our product offering to include next stage products, initially through our digital platform utilizing a marketplace model.

Protecting and expanding the revenue we receive from our marketing partnerships business. We believe we have access to highly valuable customers, and we have been able to leverage this access with our third-party partners to offer customers great savings and services beyond her maternity needs. We believe we can drive incremental revenue through this channel with additional assets.

Working diligently every day to improve our profitability. As mentioned above, we believe that our recent reorganization and cost cutting initiatives will deliver over $10 million in run-rate savings. However, we will continue to adopt and maintain a stringent profit focused philosophy. This includes continued, rigorous review of our real estate portfolio (which has a high degree of liquidity over the next several years) as well as opportunistically cutting or investing in our operation when return-on-investment appropriate."

Commentary on Governance Matters

Barry Erdos, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"As announced previously, our Board has been actively considering its composition including pursuing the addition of new members to expand the skills and experience on the Board to accelerate Destination Maternity's path to profitable growth. In keeping with this objective, earlier this year, Peter Longo, formerly of Macy's, joined our Board, and, in early April, the Board added Pierre Mestre, the Chairman and founder of Orchestra-Prémaman, our largest stockholder. These additions show our Board's willingness to invite new opinions into the boardroom for the benefit of all stockholders, and that willingness continues. As to our CEO search, the newly constituted Board is working diligently to identify and vet candidates for the permanent CEO role and expects to continue that work into this fiscal year."

Mr. Mestre, our newest Board member, commented:

"Both before and after I became a director, the current Board and the current management team have shown real enthusiasm for a sustained focus on making Destination Maternity more profitable. The Company has aggressively revised its strategy, including seeking to expand its distribution points as well as its product offerings, each of which has the potential to strengthen and diversify Destination Maternity's positioning in the market.

"I am also encouraged to see the willingness with which the Board has approached refreshing its members. As the Chairman of the Company's largest stockholder, at over 13%, I support our current Board and management team and will be voting all the shares I and my companies beneficially own in favor of the Company's slate at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders."

Retail Locations

The table below summarizes store opening and closing activity for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016, as well as the Company's total store, leased department and retail location count at the end of each fiscal period.



Fourth Quarter Ended

Year Ended

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Store Openings (1) 0



2



7



11

























Store Closings (1) 14



13



35



32

























Period End Retail Location Count (1)





















Stores 487



515



487



515

Leased Department Locations 637



705



637



705

Total Retail Locations 1,124



1,220



1,124



1,220





























1) Excludes international franchised locations. As of February 3, 2018 Destination Maternity has 188 international franchised locations, including 15 standalone stores operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 173 shop-in-shop locations.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. As of February 3, 2018 Destination Maternity operates 1,124 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 487 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 637 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India. As of February 3, 2018 Destination Maternity has 188 international franchised locations, including 15 standalone stores operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 173 shop-in-shop locations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC's Regulation G, including 1) adjusted net loss, 2) adjusted net loss per share - diluted, 3) Adjusted EBITDA, 4) Adjusted EBITDA before other charges, 5) Adjusted EBITDA margin, and 6) Adjusted EBITDA margin before other charges. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the Company's results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. Each non-GAAP financial measure is provided because management believes it is an important measure of financial performance used in the retail industry to measure operating results, to determine the value of companies within the industry and to define standards for borrowing from institutional lenders. The Company uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures as a measure of the performance of the Company. In addition, certain of the Company's cash and equity incentive compensation plans are based on the Company's level of achievement of Adjusted EBITDA before other charges. The Company provides these various non-GAAP financial measures to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures reflects a measure of the Company's operating results before consideration of certain charges and consequently, none of these measures should be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company may calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies.

– Financial Tables to Follow –

DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,



2018

2017

2018

2017



























Net sales $ 105,147

$ 100,158

$ 406,207

$ 433,699

Cost of goods sold

52,188



49,120



192,355



206,271



























Gross profit

52,959



51,038



213,852



227,428

Gross margin

50.4 %

51.0 %

52.6 %

52.4 % Selling, general and administrative























expenses (SG&A)

56,967



53,914



218,656



223,881

SG&A as a percentage of net sales

54.2 %

53.8 %

53.8 %

51.6 % Store closing, asset impairment and asset disposal

expenses (income)

2,643



996



6,292



2,768

Other charges

1,166



2,911



4,912



4,914



























Operating loss

(7,817)



(6,783)



(16,008)



(4,135)

Interest expense, net

1.056



969



4,045



3,575

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,542



—



1,542



—



























Loss before income taxes

(10,415)



(7,752)



(21,595)



(7,710)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(257)



25,034



2



25,050



























Net loss $ (10,158)

$ (32,786)

$ (21,597)

$ (32,760)



























Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.73)

$ (2.39)

$ (1.57)

$ (2.39)

Average shares outstanding – Basic and Diluted

13,824



13,723



13,788



13,702



























Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:























Net loss, as reported $ (10,158)

$ (32,786)

$ (21,597)

$ (32,760)

Add: other charges for proposed business combination

85



1,858



1,198



3,154

Add: other charges for management and organizational changes

1,081



1,053



3,714



1,760

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

1,542



—



1,542



—

Less: effect of change in accounting principle

—



—



(764)



—

Less: income tax effect of other charges

(923)



(1,092)



(2,044)



(1,858)

Add: deferred tax valuation allowance related to cumulative losses

3,406



27,758



7,758



27,758

Adjusted net loss $ (4,967)

$ (3,209)

$ (10,193)

$ (1,946)



























Adjusted net loss per share – diluted $ (0.36)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.74)

$ (0.14)



DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





February 3, 2018

January 28, 2017

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,635

$ 2,859



Trade receivables, net



6,692



5,683



Inventories



71,256



69,040



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,522



9,464



Total current assets



91,105



87,046



Property and equipment, net



66,146



83,029



Other assets



5,331



5,912



Total assets

$ 162,582

$ 175,987





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:















Line of credit borrowings

$ 8,000

$ 4,600



Current portion of long-term debt



4,780



6,948



Accounts payable



30,949



17,656



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



31,661



31,359



Total current liabilities



75,390



60,563



Long-term debt



23,809



31,485



Deferred rent and other non-current liabilities



22,715



22,789



Total liabilities



121,914



114,837



Stockholders' equity



40,668



61,150



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 162,582

$ 175,987





Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited)







February 3,

January 28,







2018

2017















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,635

$ 2,859

Inventories



71,256

69,040

Property and equipment, net



66,146

83,029

Line of credit borrowings



8,000

4,600

Total debt



36,589

43,033

Stockholders' equity



40,668

61,150



DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended





February 3, January 28,





2018

2017

Operating Activities













Net loss

$ (21,597)

$ (32,760)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization



17,592



18,032

Stock-based compensation expense



1,154



1,801

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets



5,775



2,388

Loss on disposal of assets



349



272

Loss on extinguishment of debt



1,542



—

Grow NJ award benefit



422



349

Deferred income tax provision



—



24,614

Amortization of deferred financing costs



487



328

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Decrease (increase) in:













Trade receivables



(1,009)



4,471

Inventories



(2,216)



3,469

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,990)



328

Other non-current assets



14



37

Decrease in:













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



8,565



(11,593)

Deferred rent and other non-current liabilities



(219)



(1,025)

Net cash provided by operating activities



8,869



10,711

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures



(6,649)



(12,690)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



—



2

Additions to intangible assets



(18)



(97)

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,667)



(12,785)

















Financing Activities













Increase (decrease) in cash overdraft



5,116



681

(Decrease) increase in line of credit borrowings



3,400



(23,800)

Proceeds from long-term debt



25,901



32,000

Repayment of long-term debt



(34,382)



(4,498)

Deferred financing costs paid



(3,406)



(1,519)

Withholding taxes on stock-based compensation paid in connection

with repurchase of common stock



(57)



(54)

Cash dividends paid



—



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—



6

Net cash provided by financing activities



(3,428)



2,816

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



2



1

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(1,224)



743

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period



2,859



2,116

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 1,635

$ 2,859





















DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA Before Other Charges, and Operating Loss Margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Before Other Charges (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,

2018

2017

2018

2017

























Net loss $ (10,158)

$ (32,786)

$ (21,597)

$ (32,760)

Add: income tax provision (benefit)

(257)



25,034



2



25,050

Add: interest expense, net

1,056



969



4,045



3,575

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

1,542



—



1,542



—



























Operating loss

(7,817)



(6,783)



(16,008)



(4,135)

Add: depreciation and amortization expense

4,333



4,449



17,592



18,032

Add: loss on impairment of long-lived assets

2,508



982



5,775



2,388

Add: (gain) loss on disposal of assets

66



(17)



349



272

Add: stock-based compensation expense

296



528



1,154



1,801



























Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(614)



(841)



8,862



18,358

Add: other charges for proposed business

combination

1,081



1,858



1,198



3,154

Add: other charges for management and

organizational changes

85



1,053



3,714



1,760

Less: change in accounting principle

—



—



(764)



—

Add: other charges for fiscal year change

—



—



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges $ 552

$ 2,070

$ 13,010

$ 23,272



























Net sales $ 105,147

$ 100,158

$ 406,207

$ 433,699



























Operating loss margin (operating loss as a

percentage of net sales)

(7.4)%



(6.8)%



(3.9)%



(1.0)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted

EBITDA as a percentage of net sales)

(0.6)%



(0.8)%



2.2%



4.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin before other

charges (adjusted EBITDA as a

percentage of net sales)

0.5%



2.1%



3.2%



5.4%







(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents operating loss before deduction for the following non-cash charges: (i) depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) loss on impairment of tangible and intangible assets; (iii) (gain) loss on disposal of assets; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense.

