Destination Pet Appoints Mike McArthur, Tom Chandler, and Alan Shackelford to Executive Team

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet today announced the appointment of three new executives to the leadership team. Mike McArthur has joined Destination Pet as its Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Chandler has joined as the Chief Legal Officer, and Alan Shackelford has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Mike McArthur, Chief Financial Officer, brings 30 years of experience in investment banking, finance, and operations, primarily in human healthcare. Most recently he was VP of Corporate Development at DaVita, Inc. where he led M&A and was also involved in strategy and operations related to certain subsidiaries. McArthur spent 23 years in healthcare investment banking where he worked on healthcare services companies and businesses in the animal health sector. He ultimately led several of the healthcare banking groups and worked for firms such as Deloitte Corporate Finance; Macquarie Capital; DLJ; Montgomery Securities; Wedbush Morgan; and Kidder, Peabody. In addition, he spent several years as the CFO of a start-up in the pet space, Zoasis, which was acquired by VCA.

Tom Chandler, Chief Legal Officer, has over 40 years of experience in corporate, commercial, mergers and acquisitions, governance, real estate, employment, litigation, and related legal subjects, and has counseled companies ranging from publicly traded corporations that are dominant in their field to start-up enterprises. He has practiced in the veterinary field for over 30 years, including speaking before veterinary groups, assisting in preparing veterinary regulations, managing the acquisition of over 100 veterinary and pet care practices, and as past president of the American Veterinary Medical Law Association.

Alan Shackelford, Chief Revenue Officer, has 30 years of experience in the veterinary industry and is recognized as an industry leader in practice data integration and client communication. Prior to joining Destination Pet, Mr. Shackelford was the owner of vetCIO, a data integration consulting firm serving multi-location veterinary practice operators. Earlier in his career, he was co-founder of Veterinary Metrics, a client communication and practice consulting firm and VP of Information & Marketing with a large multi-location veterinary practice operator.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike, Tom, and Alan to our executive team," said Shane Kelly, Global CEO of Destination Pet. "They all come to us with decades of experience and strong track records of success in their respective fields, and will be extremely valuable to our leadership team as we continue to expand our business and create new opportunities to deliver future growth."

About Destination Pet

Founded in 2017, Destination Pet is a leading pet health care and services company operating in 14 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company takes an integrated approach to delivering high quality pet care and a convenient and streamlined customer experience for pet owners. With convenient access points to extending services including veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training, Destination Pet has built a comprehensive integrated offering and serves as a partner of choice for pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care specialists. Backed by more than a century of combined experience, Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with a legacy of innovation in the pet care and services industry. For more information, please visit destinationpet.com.

