Destination Pet Strengthens Position in the Pet Care Industry with Pet Palace Acquisition

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 21, 2023 Destination Pet, a leading provider of comprehensive pet care services, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Pet Palace Pet Boarding Resort, a premier pet care facility with 11 locations in Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. This strategic acquisition strengthens Destination Pet's position as one of the fastest-growing and largest consolidators of pet care resorts in the US.

Pet Palace has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional pet care services, including boarding, daycare, and grooming, since its inception in 2006. By adding Pet Palace to the Destination Pet network, the company gains access to new markets, a luxury pet resort brand, and the opportunity to extend its connected care model and innovative mobile application Yourgi to a broader customer base.

Jennifer Strickland Fowler, CEO of Destination Pet, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Pet Palace and their 500+ employees into the Destination Pet pack. This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to becoming the go-to destination for pet care services. Pet Palace's remarkable reputation, top-tier facilities, and multi-state footprint enhance our portfolio and their commitment to exceeding the expectations of their pet families aligns with our own. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in pet care."

Brian Hudock, Founder and CEO of Pet Palace shared his thoughts on why Destination Pet was the right company to take his company forward, "As the founder of Pet Palace it was critical to me to find the right partner to carry forward the legacy I have built over the years. I selected Destination Pet for its commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering the best possible care to pets. I am excited to see how Destination Pet will build upon the foundation we have laid and take Pet Palace even further." Brian will continue to play a strategic advisory role with Destination Pet post-acquisition.

Destination Pet is a nationwide network of pet resorts and veterinary clinics dedicated to providing total pet wellbeing in more than 31 states via 160+ locations. Through their innovative Connected Care approach and first-of-its-kind, industry-leading pet app Yourgi, they guide consumers seamlessly through the complexity of pet care by offering convenient access to a comprehensive suite of pet care services from Boarding, daycare and grooming to training and veterinary medical care.

