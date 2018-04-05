Destination Residences Hawai'i Partners With Hawaiian Airlines

The synergy between the two partners makes this offer even more thrilling. Destination Residences Hawai'i is Maui's largest and best established vacation residence company, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Destination's property at Wailea Beach Villas is consistently the #1 rated resort on Maui in Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards. Hawaiian Airlines is frequently cited by the same publication for being rated as the best carrier serving Hawai'i.

Destination Residences Hawai'i's Vice President and Managing Director Mike Cuthbertson adds, "Partnering two of Hawai'i's leading service and guest experience companies is a natural fit. Our guests will now be able to experience an authentic spirit of aloha from the moment they board their flight and throughout their stay at any of our eight properties in the luxurious Wailea-Makena area. Creating memorable Maui vacation experiences is what we specialize in, and we are excited to make it even easier to visit Maui and enjoy our well-appointed residences."

For travelers looking to escape the mundane, Destination Residences Hawai'i provides premium vacation condos and villas with luxury hotel amenities. Above and beyond the knowledgeable Wailea-based front desk and concierge team, Destination Residences Hawai'i provides top notch amenities that allow guests to vacation better. Vacations begin seamlessly with our grocery preorder service, stocking all preferred items in the villa prior to arrival. Guests can be whisked anywhere in the Wailea-Makena area at the touch of a text message in our fleet of Tesla X SUVs. Private chef services are available, so guests can taste the best of the islands without ever having to leave their oceanfront balcony. And with our range of complimentary services from daily housekeeping, complimentary internet and parking, guests are free to spend more time exploring Maui's many waterfalls, secluded beaches and adventures. Vacation at your own pace with Destination Residences Hawai'i.

To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/destination-residences-hawaii/ppc/hawaiian-air-promo, or call direct at 1-866-384-4597.

Destination Residences Hawai'i, part of Destination Hotels, is Maui's largest collection of luxury and upscale residences located throughout eight independent properties in Wailea and Makena. Each property is highly distinct and features the best of its location, from oceanfront villas with panoramic views of the Pacific to residences that are a part of the Wailea world class golf experience. Infused with the distinct essence of Hawai'i, Destination Residences is the only collection of residences in Wailea to offer enhanced hotel services starting with a centralized reception office, a Concierge Desk to provide guests with booking activities and a manager-on-duty 24 hours a day. For more information call toll-free at 1-800-367-5246 or visit www.destinationresidenceshawaii.com.

