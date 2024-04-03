Destination Sitters Launches New Orleans Location

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Sitters, a superior provider of hotel babysitting, wedding and event childcare services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in New Orleans. With a commitment to excellence in childcare, Destination Sitters aims to provide unparalleled peace of mind for parents visiting this vibrant city or attending special events.

Destination Sitters offers a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of families traveling for leisure or attending weddings, conferences, and other events. Whether parents need a few hours of childcare during a night out or comprehensive care during a wedding ceremony, Destination Sitters guarantees a seamless and enjoyable experience for both children and parents alike.

Destination Sitters, LLC adds its 19 US service location. Post this

"We are excited to bring our trusted babysitting services to the enchanting city of New Orleans," says Founder/Managing Director Yvonne Wonder. "Our team of experienced and pre-screened sitters are dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and personalized care, allowing parents to relax and enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer."

As part of the grand opening celebration, Destination Sitters is offering special promotions and discounts to welcome new clients. With a focus on professionalism, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, Destination Sitters looks forward to becoming the go-to childcare solution for families visiting or hosting events in New Orleans.

For more information about Destination Sitters and its services in New Orleans, as well as its 18 other locations all across the US and Hawaii, please visit www.destinationsitters.com or contact 888-SIT-KIDZ. Experience peace of mind while exploring the Big Easy with Destination Sitters by your side.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yvonne Wonder

[email protected]

858-336-1999

SOURCE Destination Sitters, LLC