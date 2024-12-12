Destination Toronto announced as newest ELX Partner

As the only Canadian DMO, Destination Toronto joins this invitation-only community of international senior event leaders

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Toronto is honoured to have been accepted into the Event Leaders Exchange (ELX) community, a premier network for corporate event leaders. Since its inception in 2021, ELX has quickly established itself as an influential group driven by value-based networking, thought leadership and strategic engagements.

"Innovation, curiosity and boldness are not just words we use to describe Toronto - they're at the heart of how we do business," said Tara Gordon, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Service at Destination Toronto. "We feel strongly aligned with the core values of ELX, and are excited to bring Toronto's unique narrative to the collective knowledge of this group."

In addition to networking opportunities, the membership extends a dynamic suite of in-person events, workshops and exclusive content. With a maximum capacity of 250 members, ELX aims to remain a close-knit, high-value community for meaningful conversation. As one of the largest cities in North America and arguably the most multicultural in the world, Toronto brings a spirit of creativity and fresh thinking to help shape the future of the corporate events landscape.

With a heavily engaged ecosystem of hospitality partners and government officials, Toronto demonstrates a shared appreciation for the value of the event industry. ELX CEO, Nicola Kastner shared, "As someone who calls Toronto home and began my career in this incredible city, I am thrilled about ELX's partnership with Destination Toronto. Toronto's vibrant diverse culture, unmatched hospitality, and global perspective perfectly aligns with the values of the ELX Community. Together, we are committed to delivering transformative opportunities and innovative insights to the world's top corporate event leaders. This landmark Canadian partnership is a professional milestone for ELX and makes me personally truly proud. I'm excited to see the impact we'll create together in 2025 and beyond."

2024 has been one of the most active years in Toronto's history for major events, delivering an estimated $706M in economic impact. The ELX partnership cements the crucial role of Destination Toronto's voice within the larger corporate event community.

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating $8.4 billion in visitor spending in 2023. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com .

About Event Leaders Exchange (ELX):

Event Leaders Exchange (ELX) is an invitation-only community for Global Heads of Events from the world's largest corporations and a leading authority in the events industry. The community mission is to drive top-down change within the industry by bringing together senior event leaders to collaborate, engage and contribute to powerful actionable conversations that lead to progress.

SOURCE Destination Toronto