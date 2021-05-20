Destination Weddings Ft Lauderdale, Florida: The Church By The Sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at the entrance to Ft Lauderdale Beach, 2700 Mayan Drive, 33316, and within minutes from airport and seaport, The Church By The Sea invites you to conduct your wedding in their Church. The church is located within a mile of all major beachfront hotels. Whether your wedding is for 10 or for 300, we can host your event in our beautiful sanctuary, or outside on the waterfront deck.

The Church By The Sea is a Christian Non-Denominational church. All are invited who choose to unite in matrimony without discrimination to race, color, or sexual preference. Whether you are heterosexual or part of the LGBTQ+ community, we welcome you at The Church By The Sea.

The Church By The Sea offers an onsite reception facility that is capable of serving up to 110 people with onsite parking. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed to be served in the reception facility. For those friends and family that may not be able to make it to your wedding, a state-of-the-art streaming service is offered that will allow your wedding to be shared online.

Contact wedding coordinator, Ms. Debbi Lee at 954-523-6472 or by email at [email protected]. Ms. Lee can arrange a tour of the Church or arrange a meeting with the pastor to discuss those special vows. Our music director is also available to help you plan for the perfect music for your wedding. Visit the website at http://www.thechurchbythesea.org

About The Church by the Sea

Established in 1953 and located at the entrance of Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Florida, The Church By the Sea is a Christian Non-Denominational church. The church welcomes everyone who seeks to honor, worship, and service the Lord Jesus Christ without discrimination to race, color, or sexual identity. For more information, please visit TheChurchByTheSea.org.

