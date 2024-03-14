Destination XL Group Selects Mediassociates as Media Agency

CANTON, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc., the leading retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, has selected Mediassociates as its new media planning, buying and analytics agency. Mediassociates will focus on brand media campaigns for DXL Big + Tall retail stores and its ecommerce site DXL.com, in close partnership with Barrett Hofherr, a full-service, award-winning creative advertising agency.

Mediassociates was selected after a competitive review, standing out in brand media planning; integration of linear TV with emerging online video; full-funnel media analytics; and team fit. "What set Mediassociates apart was its capabilities in this space, particularly as it relates to linear TV, and their eagerness to win the business," said Harvey Kanter, DXL Group's Chief Executive Officer. "They are innovators in connecting data with paid media in new ways to build retail brands, and we're excited about how this will accelerate DXL's continued growth."

Mediassociates will focus on brand media campaigns for DXL Big + Tall retail stores and its ecommerce site DXL.com Post this

"We're thrilled to bring our Precision Branding methodology to DXL," said Jeff Larson, Mediassociates' CEO and President. "DXL is a truly innovative retailer who helps big and tall men choose their own style, with a vast array of designer brand selections. In a world of retail communications clutter, we're excited to help DXL get their authentic story out to big and tall men who need more style options."

Mediassociates uses its Precision Branding methodology to identify media efficiencies and opportunities, enabling advertising clients to gain insights on both audience value and effectiveness of ad spend at extremely precise demographics, psychographic and geographic levels. Their proven ability to partner with other prominent retail brands, as well as their extensive analytic capabilities, made them an ideal fit for DXL.

About DXL

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big and Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

About Mediassociates

Mediassociates is an independent media planning, buying and analytics agency that amplifies growth. Its Precision Branding approach guides brands in planning communication campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring, and optimizing business outcomes. With the advertising landscape shifting almost daily, Mediassociates leads clients through the ongoing revolution in media and technology. Recent clients include University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, NJM Insurance, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, Strava, and Ariat. Mediassociates has been named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies and an Ad Age Best Places to Work. For more information visit www.mediassociates.com.

SOURCE Mediassociates