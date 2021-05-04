Destinflorida.com Gives Away Free Destin Vacation

DESTIN, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky traveler will be receiving a free week at the beach. Destinflorida.com is giving away a free vacation for one lucky winner. The details are as follows. One winner will be selected to stay at a three-bedroom, two-full bath vacation home in the Emerald Shores community in Miramar Beach. The home sleeps up to eight people and is a great place for a family vacation. The rental community offers a private beach pavilion, two community pools, a tennis court and three restaurants within a few minute walking distance.

Win a free vacation to Destin, Florida!

How to enter? Entering is simple: To enter for the vacation giveaway, one must simply like Destinflorida.com's Facebook Page and share the post about the Free Vacation Giveaway. A winner will then be chosen for the free vacation to Destin, Florida, on Aug. 1, 2021.

The winner of the vacation giveaway will check in on Oct. 23, 2021, and check out on Oct. 30, 2021.

For more information on the vacation rental giveaway, please contact [email protected] or visit here.

