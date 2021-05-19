Destini Launches Shoppable Landing Pages

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destini Global LLC, a leading CPG where-to-buy and store-level data solutions in North America, announced the launch of Shoppable Landing Pages - a landing page creation tool that will shorten the path to purchase for consumers who shop for groceries online.

"This past year has been transformative for grocery eCommerce, to say the least," said Jesse Kouffman, co-founder and COO of Destini. "Our brands have quickly ramped up their eCommerce activation strategies, almost overnight. With changing grocery shopping habits, the need to transform digital touchpoints--particularly on social media--into eCommerce sales has quickly become a priority."

In recent years, conglomerates such as Amazon, Walmart and Target have released capabilities that are critical to optimizing the consumer journey. One of the most prominent capabilities is 'direct-to-checkout,' which bypasses the traditional product detail page altogether and takes a consumer to the last step in the journey. Not only do Destini's Shoppable Landing Pages offer a streamlined direct-to-checkout experience, but our platform empowers brands to easily deploy custom-branded landing pages in a matter of minutes and showcase any desired combination of products and retailers.

Destini's Shoppable Landing Pages come with a rich feature set, including:

A self-service builder to create pages in as little as 5 minutes. No agency support needed.

The ability to launch unlimited pages and campaigns

Powerful analytics to track KPIs, conduct A/B testing, and measure ROAS via sales conversion reports from participating retailers.

Destini is a leading cross-channel store-level data product locator and intelligence solution across the U.S. and Canada for the Consumer Product Goods (CPG) industry. Founded in 2012, Destini developed the largest centralized product availability database in the U.S., connecting data from over 120,000+ retail locators to allow brand customers to search for any product and locate it at a local store or online retailer for purchase. Today, Destini offers a variety of data-driven sales and marketing solutions to help brands more effectively connect consumers to their products and manage their store-level performance. Visit www.destini.co to learn more or schedule a live demo.

