DESTINUS Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

AMSTERDAM, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinus has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, recognizing organizations that are redefining industries through measurable impact and execution.

The real constraint in European defense today is not innovation, but industrial capacity. Modern warfare is defined by the ability to produce, deploy, and iterate systems at scale under real conditions.

Fastcompany Logo (PRNewsfoto/Destinus Group BV)

Destinus is building a European industrial model designed for this reality — focused on scalable strike and air defense systems, rapid integration, and repeatable production across multiple sites. Its systems are engineered to move from development to deployment in compressed timelines, with manufacturing, autonomy, and integration designed as a single architecture from the outset.

"Europe doesn't have a technology problem in defense. It has an industrial problem," said Oleksandr Danylyuk, President of Destinus. "The ability to produce at scale and deploy fast is what defines capability today. That is what we are building — systems that can be manufactured, integrated, and fielded with speed and consistency."

By combining a unified autonomy stack, vertically integrated engineering, and distributed European manufacturing capacity, Destinus is closing the gap between prototype and scalable production — a gap that continues to limit the effectiveness of many advanced defense programs.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is one of its flagship editorial franchises, highlighting organizations that translate bold ideas into real-world capability and impact.

The full list of honorees is available at fastcompany.com and will appear in print beginning March 31, 2026.

About Destinus

Destinus is a European defense and aerospace company developing scalable strike systems and air defense systems. The company designs and manufactures autonomous systems and critical technologies in Europe for European and allied armed forces.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and design. Headquartered in New York City, it is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Inc.

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SOURCE Destinus Group BV