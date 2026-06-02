Destiny Family Office CEO Tom Ruggie Shares Insights on How Ultra-Wealthy Investors Are Navigating Today's Market in InvestmentNews Experts Article

As affluent investors continue shifting away from traditional portfolio models, AI, private markets, and alternative investments will all play a role in the future of wealth management. How are family offices preparing for a more uncertain economic landscape?

TAVARES, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office, has published a new article in InvestmentNews examining how ultra-high-net-worth investors are repositioning portfolios amid economic uncertainty, technological disruption, and shifting market dynamics.

In the article, "The Barbell Era: How Ultra-Wealthy Investors Are Positioning for What Comes Next," Ruggie outlines what he describes as a growing "barbell" investment approach which balances defensive strategies with selective investments in transformative opportunities such as artificial intelligence, private equity, and alternative assets.

Some of the questions explored include: Why are affluent investors shifting away from traditional portfolio models? What role will AI, private markets, and alternative investments play in the future of wealth management? And how are family offices preparing for a more uncertain economic landscape?

Ruggie notes that many affluent investors are moving away from broad passive exposure to public equities and instead focusing on select private investments, direct opportunities, and alternative strategies designed to provide both resilience and long-term growth potential.

As economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and concentration risk continue to challenge traditional investment approaches, many wealthy families are asking:

Why are high-net-worth investors increasing exposure to private investments?

How can families protect wealth while still pursuing long-term growth?

What investment themes are expected to shape the next decade?

How are family offices adapting to rapid technological disruption?

Ruggie is nationally recognized for his expertise in alternative investments and wealth management strategies for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He is the InvestmentNews 2025 Advisor of the Year – Alternative Investments and has been recognized multiple times among Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

The full article can be read here.

About Destiny Family Office

Founded by Tom Ruggie in 2017, Destiny Family Office provides integrated multi-family office services that coordinate investment management, estate planning, tax strategy, risk management, philanthropy, and legacy planning through a highly personalized approach. Destiny Family Office emphasizes institutional-quality alternative investments, private market opportunities, and customized strategies designed to help clients preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Family Office, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Rankings are specific to Destiny Family Office LLC, Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, its affiliated firms, and/or to Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Family Office, LLC is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Family Office, LLC by any of its clients. Additional disclosures and other important information at destinywealth.com/disclosures/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Garelick, PRfect Creative

(352) 255-9731

[email protected]

SOURCE Destiny Family Office