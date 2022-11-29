Destiny Family Office Founder Tom Ruggie Shares Perspective on "Fee-Based Everything" at InvestmentNews National RIA Summit

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder of Central-Florida-based Destiny Family Office, shared his perspective as a featured panelist at the annual InvestmentNews RIA Summit held recently in Boston. He joined other thought leaders and change makers in a discussion of "Fee-Based Everything", which explored fee-based options for registered investment advisors (RIA) looking to deliver what InvestmentNews called "best-in-class solutions for clients".

Ruggie, a 30-year financial-services veteran, offered a thought-provoking outlook on his professional transition from managing his investments, clients, and practices under a broker/dealer model, to becoming a fee-based investment advisor.

"This Summit was the perfect forum in which to share with other advisors what I believe to be the greatest advantages of transitioning to a fee-based RIA platform," said Ruggie. "For our clients, one of the most important advantages has been our ability to offer unique investment opportunities not available to most traditional advisors, within the RIA framework of unbiased advice and recommendations."

Ruggie, who has been ranked 10 times among Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors and is currently ranked fourth in North Florida among Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors, is passionate about his work with alternative investments, co-investments, and direct investments, within the broader disciplines of wealth and investment management.

"Combining our internal knowledge and relationships with industry-leading strategic research and oversight partners, has enabled us to evaluate and source compelling investment opportunities through the Destiny Alternative Funds, which we created to serve the needs of accredited investors, and through direct and co-investment opportunities for qualified purchasers, which position us alongside major private equity firms," said Ruggie.

Ruggie has also created a niche focus on helping high-end collectors whose collectibles signify a significant alternative investment.

The two-day InvestmentNews Summit gave financial advisors a chance to exchange ideas and share thoughts about opportunities and challenges facing them and other practitioners in the industry, as they move forward in the financial advisory field.

About Destiny Family Office

Destiny Family Office is a Destiny Wealth Partners firm that serves the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and their multi-generational families. In addition to wealth and investment management capabilities, Destiny Family Office also offers alternative, direct and co-investment opportunities for families seeking potentially greater returns in ways that don't automatically necessitate greater risk, and private trust services as a trust representative office of National Advisors Trust Company, to strengthen wealth transfer strategies in a deeply personal process foundational to their firm.

Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business as Ruggie Wealth Management, with offices in Tavares, Winter Park and The Villages, Fla., and KCG Investment Advisory Services in Savannah. For information about any of Destiny Wealth Partners' firms, their capabilities or services, please visit DestinyFamilyOffice.com, RuggieWealth.com, or KCGInvestmentAdvisory.com.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is a trusted resource for financial advisers. Content, data and information is served to advisers through its weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos webcasts and virtual and in-person Summits. InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence.

Investment Advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management, and KCG Investment Advisory Services. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. These recognitions should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Forbes rankings are based on quality of practice, telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria. Additional disclosures and important information at destinyfamilyoffice.com/disclosures.

Media Contact:

Sheryl Garelick, VP, PRfect Creative

(352) 343-1101

[email protected]

SOURCE Destiny Family Office