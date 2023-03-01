Destiny Family Office Named 2023 Family Wealth Report Awards Finalist

Prestigious Annual Award Recognizes Innovation and Tailored Solutions

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Family Office (Destiny), founded by Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® to serve ultra-high-net-worth families, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 10th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards in the Multi-Family Office category (up to and including $2.5 Billion in Assets Under Management/Assets Under Advisement). This is the second year Destiny has received this recognition.

According to Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, "The Annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America."

Reflecting on being selected as a finalist for the second year in a row, Ruggie said, "We are honored to be recognized in this way alongside an exceptional group of peers and colleagues. Recognition such as this speaks to the passion and commitment our team has in the consistent delivery of an exceptional client experience—a hallmark of our firm, and from the perspective of our clients, that we committed to providing bespoke services in such a way that they feel we are their single-family office. We appreciate that the needs of those we serve are continually evolving, which necessitates that our firm continually innovate to ensure families can better navigate the increasing complexity at the intersection of their business, financial and personal lives."

Destiny delivers tailored wealth and investment management capabilities and services. Additionally, the firm is passionate about providing specialized alternative investment and collectibles' expertise for select investors, who are seeking to impact the world around them, and see their own interests and passions span generations.

The awards are reviewed by an expert panel of more than 40 judges, and finalists are selected on entrants' submissions and their response to questions across a range of qualitative and quantitative criteria and metrics. The judging process is rigorous and independent.

"The firms and individuals in the 10th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones who have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding," said Harris.

Winners will be announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Family Wealth Report Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

About Destiny Family Office

Central Florida-based Destiny Family Office is a Multi-Family Office founded in 2016 by CEO Thomas Ruggie, a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and 30-year veteran of the investment and wealth management industries. It was created to simplify complexity for its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client families and to empower them to focus on what is most important, so they may live their best lives and have the greatest impact on the world around them. Tom Ruggie began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management, a Destiny Wealth Partners Firm which has nearly $1B in Assets Under Management. He has been recognized among Barron's Top 1200 Advisors 10 times, as a Forbes Best-in-State Advisor since its inception (most recently ranked 4th in N. Florida), and has been a Forbes Finance Council member since 2016. To learn more about Destiny Family Office, visit https://destinyfamilyoffice.com/

About Family Wealth Report

Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth—straight to subscribers' inboxes every day along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. It is part of the global WealthBriefing Network. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media with more than 20 years of experience providing information to the international financial services sector.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the name Destiny Family Office and Ruggie Wealth Management. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Family Office is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Family Office by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, may base their selections on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

