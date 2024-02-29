Destiny Family Office Named 2024 Family Wealth Report Awards Finalist for Third Consecutive Year

Prestigious Annual Award Recognizes Exceptionalism in Wealth and Investment Management

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Family Office, a Destiny Wealth Partners firm, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards in the Multi-Family Office category (up to and including $2.5 Billion in Assets Under Management/Assets Under Advisement) for a third year in a row. According to ClearView Financial Media, publisher of Family Wealth Report, independence, integrity, and genuine insight are focus areas for the judging process, which is conducted by expert panels that consist of judges from family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants, and other professional service providers with deep industry experience.

"We are honored to have been recognized again and to stand alongside a special group of peers. We founded our firm with a mission and purpose forged by what we saw as an unanswered need in the marketplace: families seeking advocacy, compelling wealth and investment management capabilities and services, and consistent execution—without compromise. This recognition highlights the incredible commitment and dedication of our team who strive to deliver an exceptional client experience that is tailored to the unique situations, goals, and aspirations of those we serve," said Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office.

The firm works to help wealth creators, wealth inheritors and their families better navigate complexity and achieve peace of mind, protect what is most important to them, and position them for continued success and prosperity spanning generations.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was the first to congratulate all finalists, "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. These awards give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers. I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms—they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of Family Wealth Report winners."

Finalists are selected based on entrants' submissions and their response to questions across a range of qualitative and quantitative criteria and performance metrics. The judging process is rigorous and independent. Winners will be announced May 2, 2024, at the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

About Destiny Family Office

Destiny Family Office is a Multi-Family Office founded in 2016 by CEO Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, a 30+ year veteran of the investment and financial planning industries. It was created to simplify complexity for its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client families and to empower them to focus on what is most important, so they may live their best lives and have the greatest impact on the world around them. Tom Ruggie began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management, also a Destiny Wealth Partners Firm. Destiny Wealth Partners exceeded $1B in Assets Under Management in July of 2023. Tom Ruggie has been ranked among Barron's Top 1200 Advisors 11 times and as a Forbes Best-in-State Advisor six times (since its inception and was 5th in N Florida in 2023). In 2023, Destiny Wealth Partners was named by Forbes among America's Top 250 Advisory Firms, and by InvestmentNews among its 75 Fastest-Growing, Fee-Only RIAs. Destinyfamilyoffice.com/recognitions. To learn more, visit https://destinyfamilyoffice.com.

About Family Wealth Report

Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth—delivered straight to subscribers' inboxes every day along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. It is part of the global WealthBriefing Network. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media which has more than 20 years of experience providing information to the international financial services sector. To learn more, visit https://www.familywealthreport.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management, and Nichols Wealth Partners. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Family Office is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Family Office by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, may base their selections on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser.

