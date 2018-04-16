Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Highlights for the quarter include:

Beta release of Play MPE Version 8,

Revenue growth of 4.2%,

12% reduction in expenditures,

First positive EBITDA and net income in the Company's historically slow second quarter in five years.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Revenue for the quarter ended February 28, 2018 grew by 4.2% to $815,055 over the same quarter in the previous year. This growth is primarily due to favorable exchange rates and the growth in US independent record labels. Combined with a 12% decrease in overall operating expenditures, to $749,390, the Company had positive income in its seasonally weakest quarter for the first time in the last five years.

"We are developing critical product updates to Play MPE, including the beta launch of version 8 this quarter," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies, "The great feedback we're seeing from the beta gives us confidence that these product updates, along with expected investments in a stronger business development and sales team, will allow us recapture lost customers, expand to new territories, and return to stronger revenue growth."

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in United States dollars) Unaudited











Three months Three months Six months Six months

ended ended ended ended

February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28,

2018 2017 2018 2017

$ $ $ $ Revenue 815,055 781,878 1,788,853 1,674,107









Operating expenses







General and administrative 160,218 203,922 304,052 375,424 Sales and marketing 259,408 269,144 531,494 533,205 Research and development 304,274 339,276 601,488 654,699 Depreciation and amortization 25,490 41,612 51,187 83,490

749,390 853,954 1,488,221 1,646,818 Income from operations 65,665 (72,076) 300,632 27,289 Other income







Interest income 1,704 3,871 4,029 8,634 Other income (expense) 7 - (3,795) - Net income 67,376 (68,205) 300,866 35,923









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustments 11,107 19,238 (41,009) (14,131)









Total comprehensive income (loss) 78,483 (48,967) 259,857 21,792









Net income (loss) per common share,









basic and diluted 0.00 (0.00) 0.01 0.00









Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic and diluted 55,013,874 55,013,874 55,013,874 55,013,874

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in United States dollars) Unaudited As at, February 28, August 31,

2018 2017

$ $





ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 1,623,131 1,342,956 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for





doubtful accounts of $5,324 [August 31, 2017 – $3,383] 525,603 529,666 Other receivables 81,671 21,216 Current portion of long term receivable 0 64,811 Prepaid expenses 52,625 54,507 Deposits 580 592 Total current assets 2,283,610 2,013,748 Deposits 27,360 27,923 Property and equipment, net 191,532 116,208 Intangible assets, net 57,149 86,824 Total assets 2,559,651 2,244,703





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable 142,648 127,444 Accrued liabilities 173,602 192,433 Deferred leasehold inducement 52,149 2,090 Deferred revenue 7,329 23,685 Obligation under capital lease – current portion 2,992 6,246 Total current liabilities 378,720 351,898 Total liabilities 378,720 351,898





Stockholders' equity



Common stock, par value $0.001





Authorized: 100,000,000 shares





Issued and outstanding: 55,013,874 shares







[August 31, 2017 – issued and outstanding 55,013,874 shares] 55,014 55,014 Additional paid-in capital 9,740,482 9,712,213 Accumulated deficit (7,306,665) (7,607,531) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (307,900) (266,891) Total stockholders' equity 2,180,931 1,892,805 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,559,651 2,244,703

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Monday, April 16, 2018, to further discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2018 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 75835004. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.

About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

