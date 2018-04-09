VANCOUVER, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, and Clipstream®, the world's first script powered video platform, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended February 28, 2018. The Company plans to release financial results for the period in a press release after the market closes on April 16, 2018.
The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer Fred Vandenberg and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Boenisch.
Date: Monday April 16, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
Direct dial in: 416-764-8688
North America toll-free participant dial in: 888-390-0546
Conference ID: 75835004
A replay of the call will be available until Monday, April 23, 2018.
Direct replay: 416-764-8677
North America toll-free replay: 888-390-0541
Replay passcode: 835004#
A replay will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com
About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destiny-media-technologies-schedules-second-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300626651.html
SOURCE Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
Share this article