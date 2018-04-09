Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer Fred Vandenberg and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Boenisch.

Date: Monday April 16, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Direct dial in: 416-764-8688

North America toll-free participant dial in: 888-390-0546

Conference ID: 75835004

A replay of the call will be available until Monday, April 23, 2018.

Direct replay: 416-764-8677

North America toll-free replay: 888-390-0541

Replay passcode: 835004#

A replay will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com

About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

