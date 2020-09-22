"Destiny Starter" - Free to Download on Amazon for 5 Days (until 9/26/2020)

After a traumatic knee injury crushed her dreams of becoming a professional basketball player, Anita "AC" Clinton began the journey to discover the reason for her existence. Like many others who have had the rugged pulled from underneath them or who are lost and feeling unfulfilled, she wanted to know her purpose. In "Destiny Starter," she walks the reader through the process of reinventing themselves and living a life that they love.

"Destiny Starter" is an inspiring, practical, and instructional step-by-step guide, taking readers on a journey to extracting and launching their dream career or business into motion. Through real-life examples and proven strategies, they will discover how-to: Find It!, Plan It! Do It!, and Grow It!



"Destiny Starter: How to Discover What You Are Called to Do and Do It!" by Anita "AC" Clinton will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (9/22/20 – 9/26/20) at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08HMLHPYT.



"Destiny Starter" has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some readers are saying:



A great value for anyone searching for purpose in life!

"'Destiny Starter' is a great book for those who are searching for the 'WHY Am I Here?' answer. Reading this book is like riding in a car that has a preset GPS, strategically designed to take you to the YOU OF YOUR DESTINY! As you journey through this book, you will find that discovering what your gifts and talents are, and perfecting them so that you could make a difference in your sphere of influence has never been easier.



"If you are serious about discovering your purpose in life, you will do well to pick up 'Destiny Starter: How to Discover What You Are Called to Do and Do It!,' by Anita Clinton, it will prove to be a valuable addition to your Library." ~ Wanda Austin



Truly Impactful Resource

"I just received 'Destiny Starter' and I am excited about the impact this book will have on me. I started taking notes, as the first chapter is packed with thought-provoking discovery. Simply a great resource to find your greatness." ~ Nia O.



For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Brandi Iberia Austin at (414) 499-7189 or email [email protected].



About the Author:

Anita "AC" Clinton is a speaker, purpose strategist, and author who is the go-to-person for all aspects of purpose. She is the Founder and President of Anita Clinton Enterprises, LLC, and Be Great Global, where she creates the Be Great Global Podcast, books, and training programs.

Brandi Iberia Austin

Public Relations Liaison

Luminocity Enterprises

414-499-7189

[email protected]

SOURCE Anita Clinton Enterprises, LLC