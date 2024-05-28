destream Empowers Content Creators with Exclusive Debit Card Launch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial platform for content creators destream launched its new product - a debit card for streamers, bloggers and influencers - in the European market. This product aims to simplify the way creators access and manage their earnings, offering a seamless and efficient method to withdraw and utilise funds globally.

Founded in 2018 with the goal of enhancing content monetisation opportunities, destream provides user-friendly tools that improve interaction between creators and their audiences, helping to convert followers into financial supporters. The decision to launch a debit card specifically for creators came from the recognition of the challenges they face with traditional banking systems, which frequently block or freeze sizable payments and demand additional documentation.

destream card aims to streamline the process by eliminating intermediaries and facilitating easier access to funds for streamers, influencers, and content creators. Partnered with the MasterCard payment system, the card allows withdrawing money from ATMs worldwide and making purchases both offline and online.

The card successfully completed a pilot phase issuing over 150 cards from November 2023 to April 2024. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand this business direction and increase its user base globally.

"Our card significantly simplifies the lives of content creators. While creators can easily earn funds, including through tips from followers or advertising integrations, withdrawing and using these funds for real-life purchases can be much more challenging. Banks and other financial institutions often raise questions, especially regarding large transfers, asking where and why individuals are receiving money and requesting confirmation of the income source. This creates additional barriers for creators, who should focus on content creation rather than solving financial difficulties," noted Tachat Igityan, Founder and CFO of destream.

About destream

destream is a financial platform for content creators. The Cyprus-based company has been operational since 2018, offering its services to clients across Europe. It was founded by Tachat Igityan, an entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in fintech and digital marketing. The company's objective is to provide a simple and convenient solution for influencers across various media platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Medium, Telegram, Facebook and more, enabling them to easily receive and manage their funds.

SOURCE destream