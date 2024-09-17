destream to Participate in TwitchCon San Diego 2024 with Engaging Activities for Creators

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- destream, a financial platform built to simplify the lives of content creators, announced its participation in TwitchCon San Diego 2024, set to take place from September 20 to September 22, 2024.

TwitchCon is an annual gathering of creators, gamers, and influencers worldwide. This three-day event is a hub for networking and content development in the streaming industry. It will feature various activities, including meet-and-greets with popular streamers, interactive panels, gaming tournaments, and new technology showcases.

destream's sponsorship and participation in the event mark the company's dedication to industry development and delivering meaningful solutions for content creators. By engaging with a global audience of creators, gamers, and influencers, destream aims to strengthen its presence and connect directly with its user base.

As part of the ongoing expansion into the U.S. market, destream is increasing its collaboration with American influencers and actively seeking brand ambassadors. The company's plans include refining and scaling its successful marketing approach from the last event.

On the TwitchCon San Diego 2024, destream will offer two prize wheels at the booth instead of one. It will make the experience more engaging and interactive for attendees, including streamers.

During the event preparations, the destream team also enhanced the booth design and layout to maximize the space's value and improve the flow of interactions. In addition, a large video screen is to be set to guide visitors to key areas of the booth, ensuring smoother navigation and a more streamlined experience.

"We are thrilled to be part of TwitchCon this year and to connect with influencers and creators worldwide. Our platform is designed to offer the most efficient tools for content creators, and we are constantly evolving to meet their needs. TwitchCon San Diego 2024 is a perfect place to showcase the future of destream," says Dmitrii Zorkin, CMO at destream.

About destream

destream, established in 2018, is a financial platform for content creators. The company aims to provide an easy financial solution for influencers across various media platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, and more, enabling them to receive and manage their funds effectively.

